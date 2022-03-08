New school in the west for kids with multiple disabilities

A new school for children with multiple disabilities will be set up in the west of Singapore amid ongoing efforts over the past few years to enhance accessibility to special education (Sped) schools, Minister of State for Education Sun Xueling told Parliament yesterday.

Students aged seven to 18 with at least two impairments across a range of sensory, cognitive and physical aspects will be able to enrol at the school. It will be established by the Cerebral Palsy Alliance Singapore (CPAS) and the Ministry of Education (MOE).

"These students have complex needs which can affect their learning and mobility, and may also face medical challenges," said Ms Sun, adding that families can look forward to a close collaboration between Sped educators, allied professionals and parents.

The school will help those with moderate to high support needs develop vocational skills and the ability to live independently, MOE said in a separate statement.

This will be the second government-funded Sped school dedicated to serving students with multiple disabilities, with CPAS School in Pasir Ris being the first.

Sped schools are for children and young people with disabilities.

Educators and parents living in the western part of Singapore said the new school would help cut travelling time.

Human resources manager Carol Ng, 43, who lives in Chua Chu Kang, told The Straits Times that she takes at least 30 minutes to drive her nine-year-old daughter to CPAS School. She said her child has to endure a two-hour journey to get home by school bus every day.

Ms Nurul Irdayu Abdul Shukor, who has taught at CPAS School for six years, said that many parents living in the west have to wake up as early as 4.30am to get their children ready for school, which starts at 8am.

"A shorter travelling time means that parents no longer need to rush in the morning to get to school and can then focus on following up on their child's basic daily living skills like brushing teeth and showering," the 30-year-old teacher added.

More spacious simulated environments for children to practise skills, such as crossing the road, and an academic curriculum that extends beyond the Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) standards for children with multiple disabilities are among several wishes of parents and teachers for the new school.