New race law will likely include non-punitive sanctions: Shanmugam

An upcoming law on racial harmony will likely introduce new sanctions, including non-punitive ones, to try to shape social behaviour and social norms, said Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam yesterday.

The Maintenance of Racial Harmony Act was announced by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the National Day Rally on Aug 29 on the back of an increase in reported racist incidents and inter-ethnic relations coming under stress amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking at the launch of a community training programme called SG Core, or Cohesion and Resilience, Mr Shanmugam said his Home Affairs Ministry would introduce the legislation, which would first consolidate the different existing laws dealing with racial issues, such as the Penal Code.

Any additional measures would need to be carefully considered, he added. "Because for day-to-day interaction in the market or in the hawker centre or in the lift, you don't want to bring all of them to court and then put them in jail, or impose a fine, or treat all of them as criminals," said Mr Shanmugam. "I think it will be an impossible situation. Instead of making things better, you'll make them worse."

Instead, the Government will work closely with the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth and agencies like OnePeople.sg, the national body promoting racial harmony, to consider a significant framework of non-punitive sanctions.

"So that when someone contravenes the norms, perhaps the person can be asked to go and do community service in the community that he has disparaged or hasn't understood properly," said Mr Shanmugam. "And that might help in the greater understanding - without being punitive, and without having criminal records, and without shaming people.

"The focus must really be to try and get people to understand each other better, and get on better."

Laws can help address racism in both work and social settings, but would be meaningless if they stood on their own without support from the community, he said.

"If people think, 'I don't do it simply because there is a law', it's not good enough… what you want is a social norm shaping, for people's social norms to change and for them to genuinely understand and believe in multiracialism and multiculturalism," Mr Shanmugam added. "That's the ultimate goal.

"The law is just a guide rail, a way to get there. We have to continue to push for greater understanding, and greater tolerance, and the coming together of our own people through their efforts and the shaping, guiding hand of the Government."

Mr Shanmugam said community leaders and organisations also need to play their part. Ground-up initiatives like SG Core are thus important in preserving multicultural harmony in Singapore, he told the 50 participants at its first session yesterday. It was held at the auditorium of the Ministry of National Development Complex in Maxwell Road.

The four-hour programme is organised by non-governmental group Humanity Matters and supported by Temasek Foundation as well as the SGSecure national movement to train the community against terror attacks.

It will pilot 20 runs up till April next year, aiming to draw about 400 voluntary sign-ups from the police, civil defence and uniformed groups in schools.

The plan is to open up SG Core to the wider public in three years, starting with teachers and civil servants.

After completing the course, participants are enlisted in an SG Core Network, where they will have opportunities to do local community service or contribute to regional humanitarian relief projects.