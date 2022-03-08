New points system for higher-paid foreigners not about moving goalposts: Minister

A new points-based system to evaluate higher-paid foreign professionals seeking to work here should not give the impression that Singapore is imposing "moving goalposts" for companies who wish to invest in the city-state, said Manpower Minister Tan See Leng yesterday.

Rather, the Complementarity Assessment Framework (Compass) announced last Friday is meant to tell the world that Singapore is open and welcoming of Employment Pass (EP) holders - as long as they help uplift the economy and strengthen the local workforce, he added.

Dr Tan was speaking in Parliament during the debate on his ministry's budget, where several MPs raised questions about the framework, which is set to kick in from September next year.

Under Compass, new EP applications must score at least 40 points in a rubric that considers factors such as qualifications and diversity of nationality in the hiring firm. This will form the second of a two-part evaluation process, with the first being a minimum qualifying salary.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) has framed the move as part of its goal of upgrading the Singapore workforce, comprising a strong Singaporean core and a high-quality and diverse foreign workforce.

Yesterday, Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh asked if MOM would further consider - as part of the approval and renewal of EPs, going forward - contributions made by these workers or their companies in terms of whether there was a real transfer of skills to Singaporean workers.

Such a bonus criteria, said Mr Singh, would address the long-term bugbear and perception of foreigners not playing their part in contributing to the growth of the Singaporean core.

"If there is some data set, some matrix that can show that that's not the case, and that there is skills transfer that can be objectively assessed, I think this will be helpful for the programme," he said.

Dr Tan said the Government was not closed off to such suggestions.

"At some stage, we will be able to continue to tweak the framework," he added. "And of course, we need to ensure that the tweaking is not done in such a fast manner that after a while, companies who want to look into investing in our country would think that we are having a series of moving goalposts - that's not the intent."

Workers' Party MP Jamus Lim (Sengkang GRC) also asked if Compass would create an artificial ceiling for small firms, given the difficulty in attaining more points as they look to grow into medium-sized ones.