New Para Sport Academy to offer 10 sports to 500 participants

Ten sports will be offered to some 500 participants by the new Para Sport Academy set up from this month, with the development welcomed by coaches and athletes from the community.

Plans for the academy were announced yesterday by Parliamentary Secretary for Culture, Community and Youth Eric Chua, who was speaking during the debate on the ministry's budget.

"The Para Sport Academy will drive the integration of disability and mainstream sports in our ActiveSG academies and clubs," said Mr Chua.

"They will also provide aspiring para-athletes a clear pathway from recreational participation to high-performance sport.

"We hope the Para Sport Academy will be an enabling platform through which more persons with disabilities (PWDs) can build their self-confidence and reach their fullest potential. It is also our ambition to grow a new generation of para-athletes who will go on to represent Singapore," he added

Mr Chua will chair an advisory panel for the academy, which aims to enhance the ecosystem that supports disabled athletes. The panel will feature members from the various stakeholders - athletes, coaches, volunteers, technical officials, sports medicine personnel, and companies - to ensure comprehensive representation.

The first phase of the academy's rollout will feature cerebral palsy football, para canoe, para athletics, wheelchair basketball and tennis, and para swimming.

Four other sports - para badminton, para table tennis, wheelchair rugby and para (deaf, blind and special needs) football - will roll out progressively from April.

Mr Sjaiful Sjahrin, president of the Wheelchair Tennis Association, is hopeful that the Para Sport Academy will encourage more PWDs to take up sports like wheelchair tennis.

"Getting tennis balls, coaches and setting up programmes is the easy part," he said. "Reaching out to potential players and trying to convince them this is a sport they might want to try and juggle work or school commitments with, is the hard part."

National Cerebral Palsy footballer Khairul Anwar hopes that participation across all para sports will grow with the setting up of the academy. "Parents will hopefully have more confidence to bring their kids to experience the adventure of sport," said the 36-year-old.

In his speech, Mr Chua noted that over 18,000 PWDs have benefited from the Disability Sports Masterplan since its launch in 2016.

Sazali Abdul Aziz