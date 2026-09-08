New laws give SCDF powers to target suppliers of non-compliant bomb shelter products

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The Civil Defence Shelter and Fire Safety (Miscellaneous Amendments) Bill was passed on Sept 8.

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SINGAPORE - Errant laboratories, suppliers and installers of non-compliant bomb shelter products will be liable under new offences.

The Civil Defence Shelter and Fire Safety (Miscellaneous Amendments) Bill was passed on Sept 8.

Senior Minister of State for Home Affairs Goh Pei Ming said while the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) has not observed any non-compliance regarding shelter products, the changes are anticipatory.

The new offences cover accredited laboratories that issue false test reports, people who provide false information to accredited certification bodies, and certification bodies that certify non-compliant shelter products.

Also targeted are suppliers who pass off non-compliant products as certified ones, and installers who fit non-compliant products or install them in a way that undermines the shelter’s ability to function safely.

While there have not been cases of non-compliance involving shelter products, there have been cases of non-compliance involving fire safety products such as fire-rated doors, said Goh.

In 2022, a man was fined $20,000 after he forged a document that led to 50 doors being labelled fireproof and installed.

Goh said the number of entities involved in supply of shelter products is relatively small and the SCDF is not expected to exercise its new powers on a regular basis.

He said: “However, these powers are important to ensure that SCDF can act promptly when needed, so that shelters provide the required protection.

“Shelters continue to remain a critical component of civil defence protection in times of national emergency. These amendments aim to ensure that the shelters are able to protect our people when the need arises.”

Other changes include extending the maximum validity period for licences and permits issued under the Fire Safety Act and a class licensing regime for lower-risk petroleum and flammable materials.

These are intended to reduce the regulatory burden on businesses, which must still comply with existing fire safety requirements and be subject to periodic inspections.

Goh said the changes also make it clear that a fire hazard includes the obstruction of fire safety measures outside a building, such as fire engine access roads and accessways.

He said it is critical that fire safety measures such as rising mains, fire hydrants, and fire engine access roads are kept operational and unobstructed so SCDF can effectively respond to fire incidents.

But there have been instances when firefighting operations were hindered because of such blockages. This included the wake tent erected on a service road that delayed SCDF’s access to a fire in Henderson Road in 2022.

There were also instances hose reel cabinets were padlocked, preventing SCDF from using them.

Goh said the changes make it clear that obstructing, interfering with, or failing to keep fire safety measures in proper working order are serious offences for anyone, including building owners and occupiers.

He also spoke about the broader state of fire safety in Singapore, noting the recent series of news reports about various fire incidents.

The SCDF responded to more than 2,000 fire calls in 2025, which is a 10 per cent increase compared to 2021, Goh said.

He said some may ask why more aggressive regulations were not being implemented to deal with these other aspects of fire safety.

Goh said there was much ongoing work beyond the new changes to improve fire safety in the heartlands, adding that these remain a key priority for the SCDF.

He said: “We take each and every incident seriously, because behind each fire are families and business owners who have to struggle to overcome adversity and pain when lives and property are irrevocably lost.”