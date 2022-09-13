New law allows collection of DNA samples for wider range of crimes

A new law to expand the database of DNA collected from people accused of crimes would allow those who have had a previous conviction to be identified much more quickly should they reoffend.

Speaking at a debate on the Registration of Criminals (Amendment) Bill on Monday, Minister of State for Home Affairs Sun Xueling said statistics showed that about one in three individuals convicted of a registrable crime between 2017 and last year had been convicted of a non-registrable crime previously.

Registrable crimes are serious offences such as murder, molestation and robbery that lead to a criminal record for convicted individuals.

Non-registrable crimes include what are known as "eligible crimes", such as voluntarily causing hurt, unlawful stalking and affray. Eligible crimes are imprisonable and non-compoundable, which means offenders do not have the option of settling the case out of court by paying compensation in lieu of punishment and a criminal record.

Ms Sun said: "If we had been able to collect DNA and identifying information from these individuals when they were convicted of a non-registrable crime, we might have been able to identify them a lot more swiftly when they later reoffended and committed the registrable crime."

The Bill, which was later passed, will provide the authorities with a bigger DNA database with which to compare samples from crime scenes.

Police will be able to collect DNA - such as from blood samples and hair follicles - from individuals involved in a wider scope of crimes, including mischief and drink driving.

Ms Sun noted that other countries collect DNA information for a far broader scope of offences. South Australia, she said, collects it for all imprisonable offences.

Responding to a question from Mr Melvin Yong (Radin Mas) on how the revised DNA collection regime would compare with that of other countries, Ms Sun said: "We have surveyed the approach in foreign jurisdictions. We did not just adopt wholesale the practices of other countries, but where appropriate, adapted them to suit our context."

Several MPs, including Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh, asked about the security measures in place to safeguard the information.

Mr Singh, who is also an MP for Aljunied GRC, said: "The Bill envisages the surrender of private information for which the highest levels of security and access must be assured by the Government."

He cited an incident in 2018 where hackers infiltrated the databases of SingHealth, the largest group of healthcare institutions here. The personal particulars of 1.5 million patients, including the outpatient prescriptions of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, were stolen.

In response, Ms Sun said there are practices in place to protect the DNA and identifying information stored in the database. She noted that all access to the information is recorded through an audit trail to detect any data modification.

"In the event of a data breach, appropriate remedial actions will be taken in accordance with standard operating procedures and workflows," she said.

Mr Louis Ng (Nee Soon GRC) raised a concern that an officer may use force to take non-invasive body samples, such as cheek swabs, from an accused individual if he refuses to consent to having the samples taken.

In response, Ms Sun said a guilty party may not consent to provide data for fear of being incriminated and noted that time is an important factor when solving a crime.

"In deciding whether to use reasonable force, police officers will assess the facts and circumstances of each case, including the urgency of the situation," she said.

Other changes in the Act include the introduction of a new offence for accused individuals who refuse to provide blood samples without a reasonable excuse, and the use of DNA information to identify a dead individual and for any investigations into a death.