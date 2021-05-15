New Education Minister Chan Chun Sing to build on work to bring out best in every student

SINGAPORE - When Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced that he was changing Mr Chan Chun Sing's portfolio from Trade and Industry to Education, he said the fourth-generation minister will build on the work of his predecessors to improve the education system to bring out the best in every child.

He noted that "nurturing people is quite different from growing the economy or mobilising unions", and said he looked forward to Mr Chan taking on this fresh responsibility and broadening his experience.