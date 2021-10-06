New CEO overseeing pre-schools familiar with social service sector

Several qualified candidates were considered for the role of chief executive of the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA), Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli has said.

Mr Tan Chee Wee, the first inspector-general in the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF), was assessed to be the most suitable among the candidates, he said.

Mr Tan is not unfamiliar with the social sector, as he had previously served in the then Ministry of Community Development, Youth and Sports from 2006 to 2008, he added.

There, the former SAF brigadier-general supervised the macro-planning of government-funded social services and development of the social service sector, building up capabilities and human resources, Mr Masagos said in a written response on Monday to a parliamentary question from Ms He Ting Ru (Sengkang GRC).

The Ministry of Social and Family Development had considered the candidates in coordination with the Public Service Division (PSD), he said.

The Inspector-General's Office under Mr Tan was set up to strengthen safety governance and management systems in the SAF.

Mr Tan's appointment as ECDA chief was announced last month. He has been CEO-designate since Sept 1 and his term as CEO will start officially on Dec 15.

Ms He had asked how many candidates were considered for the role of ECDA chief and what factors and qualifications were considered, as well as why the final decision was made to appoint a chief executive with no experience in early childhood development or education.

In a separate parliamentary question, Mr Gerald Giam (Aljunied GRC) asked how many retired SAF officers with the rank of colonel or Military Expert 7 and above have held senior positions in public sector organisations and how the PSD determined which officers had sufficient competencies to lead these organisations, despite not having had civilian work experience.

He also asked if the PSD had considered requiring these officers to spend several years building up sectoral knowledge and skills before taking the helm.

Responding in a written reply on behalf of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Minister-in-charge of the Public Service Chan Chun Sing said there are 15 former SAF officers currently holding senior leadership appointments in the public service, as at Sept 24.

They form around 10 per cent of the appointments, in roles such as permanent secretaries, deputy secretaries and chief executives, said Mr Chan, who is also Education Minister.

"Of the SAF personnel holding the rank of colonel or ME7 and above who retired between 2010 and now, about 7 per cent went on to assume senior public service appointments," he said.

Minister-in-charge of the Public Service Chan Chun Sing said there are 15 former SAF officers currently holding senior leadership appointments in the public service, as at Sept 24. They form around 10 per cent of the appointments, in roles such as permanent secretaries, deputy secretaries and chief executives, he said.

He noted that in line with recruitment for other positions in the public service, the PSD adopts the principle of "best available person for the job" in recruiting for senior appointments.

Agencies typically consider candidates from within the ranks of their organisations, the wider public service including the uniformed services and, where relevant, the private sector.

When it comes to former uniformed service officers, agencies would take a considered view of the officer's career experience and competencies or qualities, together with those of other available candidates, said Mr Chan.

He added that candidates from the SAF, or the uniformed services in general, would have served in roles that helped them develop a range of competencies - including strategic leadership, organisation transformation, policy formulation, running of large-scale operations and technology management - that are generally relevant to senior management positions in the public service.

He noted that sector-specific knowledge and skills are part of the considerations, but not the only consideration.

Public service leadership teams are expected to comprise leaders who bring diverse experiences to the table and operate cohesively as a team, tapping one another's skills and experiences, he said.