New book seeks to demystify Nominated MP scheme

When former Nominated MP Viswa Sadasivan made his maiden speech on the national pledge in Parliament in 2009, he expected some pushback, given how he touched on topics such as race and political participation. But he did not expect then Minister Mentor Lee Kuan Yew to rise to speak, to "bring this House back to earth".

Recounting the experience in a new book on the NMP scheme, Mr Viswa said he felt his stomach churn as Mr Lee rebutted his speech. "His words were sharp and unmitigated. I had to remain composed and focus on the substance... You could say it was a baptism of fire," he wrote in an essay.

The book of essays, written by 20 current and former NMPs, was launched on Friday at Parliament House. The Nominated Member Of Parliament Scheme: Are Unelected Voices Still Necessary In Parliament? is published by World Scientific and edited by Ms Anthea Ong, an NMP from 2018 to 2020.

Besides personal reflections and analyses by the NMPs, the book contains anecdotes or little-known facts about their stints.

For instance, when Parliament debated amendments to road traffic laws in 2019, then NMP Lim Sun Sun had initially not planned on speaking. But an accident she had with a double-decker bus at a discretionary right turn changed that. "I ended up using that opportunity to help accelerate the conversion of discretionary right turn junctions to non-discretionary ones," she wrote.

The scheme, introduced by then First Deputy Prime Minister Goh Chok Tong in November 1989, was meant to evolve a more consensual style of government where alternative views would be heard and constructive dissent accommodated.

At Friday's launch, Emeritus Senior Minister Goh, who was prime minister from 1990 to 2004, said that over the past 32 years, NMPs have "added colour, depth and breadth to parliamentary debates", including by introducing Private Member's Bills and filing motions.

"I see the NMP scheme as having strengthened our democracy," he said, noting that they have also made Parliament more inclusive by representing various sectors.

NMPs are appointed by the President for a 2½-year term on the recommendation of a special parliamentary committee. Singaporeans are invited to submit names of citizens to this committee, which will nominate up to nine suitable candidates to the President for appointment as NMPs.

ESM Goh said NMPs can raise issues without worrying about winning votes. "NMPs can concentrate on the substance of the debate rather than form and rhetoric," he said. "They can support and dissent on issues according to their beliefs and conscience."

Being independent and non-partisan is a value that NMPs bring, said Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin, who also spoke at the book's launch.

He added that the NMPs come from diverse backgrounds. Every one of them has exemplary accomplishments in their respective fields and a good grasp of issues, which enrich debates, he said.

Work on the book started about 15 months ago, said Ms Ong, who told an audience of about 100 current and former NMPs, academics, diplomats and business leaders that the idea came from how she felt like there was not much understanding about the scheme.

"Ninety-seven Singaporeans have been appointed NMPs since 1990. Two thousand speeches have been made, 3,000 questions have been asked by them and yet, the scheme is no closer to being understood by all Singaporeans," she said.

Ms Ong added that she and the team behind the book hope it will help people better understand this "uniquely Singapore parliamentary innovation".

"We all sincerely wish for the book to be a catalyst for conversations among Singaporeans to discuss our political future, for deeper political and civic education to be had by students… And for it to inspire new possibilities beyond the certainty of history and binary of ruling and opposition parties," she added.

• The 368-page book, which retails for $69.55 for the hardcover version and $39.59 for the paperback one, is available at major bookshops in Singapore. It is also available for purchase worldwide online, at World Scientific's website.