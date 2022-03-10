New $500m package to support aviation sector's recovery

The aviation sector will get a fresh injection of $500 million to further support recovery amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

This is the latest in a slew of support measures for the sector since borders were shut in March 2020.

Transport Minister S. Iswaran said during the debate on his ministry's budget yesterday that the OneAviation Resilience Package will enable the sector to increase core capabilities and capacity to manage increased traveller volumes.

"The aviation sector plays a crucial role in ensuring Singapore's position as a global trading and business hub," he said.

"Therefore, it is critical that we continue to support companies and workers in the sector, so that we can emerge stronger, and reclaim Changi's status as an international aviation hub."

The package comprises three key components: manpower support; support to enable safe air travel and protect aviation workers and the wider community; and industry and workforce transformation support.

The funding for manpower support will take up $60 million of the total amount.

The Ministry of Transport (MOT) said aviation companies will receive wage support via an extension of the Aviation Workforce Retention Grant for another six months, covering 10 per cent of the wages paid to local employees from April to September this year. This is subject to a cap of $4,600 of gross monthly wages per employee.

The funding for cost relief and support for public health safeguards will add up to $390 million.

The ministry said it will extend rebates on fees and charges payable by airlines and ground handlers at the two airports - Changi and Seletar - for six months initially. It will then review the need for further support based on the extent of air travel recovery.

More details about rebates for other aviation firms will be shared with eligible companies.

"We will also continue to defray the cost of implementing public health and safe management measures at the airport," said MOT.