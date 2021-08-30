Neighbours who exemplify 'true high-rise kampung spirit'

Her neighbour was busy with her grandchildren, so Madam Violet Sim, 72, took the woman's domestic helper to get her second Covid-19 shot earlier this month.

Such acts of kindness are common among residents living on the sixth storey of Block 115 Whampoa Road.

The ten households, who live in four or five-room units, have been there for decades.

IT administrative worker Alastair Tan, 57, and his wife Catherina Phee, 56, a housewife, were among the first to move in when the estate was first developed in 1993. The couple have gone out of their way to make new neighbours feel welcome, including Madam Sim and her husband Jeffrey Goh, 77, who moved in in 2011.

For instance, Mr Tan came up with the idea of a "floor party" about seven years ago, where neighbours would gather in the common corridor to share food and get to know one another better. He and his wife organise the party several times a year, though this has stopped amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Goh, a retired senior executive producer, said: "It is important to have good and friendly neighbours. We are like a family."

This sentiment was shared by retired driver Singavalu Rajendran, 63, who gives traditional snacks to his Chinese neighbours during Deepavali; they return the favour during Chinese New Year.

His wife, administrative worker Mageswari Govindasamy, 63, said: "When we or our neighbours are away, we trust each other to help look out for our homes."

Madam Sim helps to water the plants in the corridor if her neighbours are away, and even washes the common lift lobby regularly with recycled water from doing her laundry. "When the lift lobby is clean, everyone is happy," said Madam Sim, who used to work at national water agency PUB.

This "true high-rise kampong spirit" was highlighted by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in his National Day Rally speech yesterday.

He spoke about how Singapore is a truly multiracial and multi-religious nation, and of the many heart-warming interactions that happen every day.

PM Lee noted that such positive stories seldom go viral, such as when people of different races interact daily at coffee shops or on the sports field, or when those of different religions worship in temples, mosques and churches along the same street.

"These things happen daily. They are the norm in Singapore, and they are precious," he said.

"Long may that continue."