Need for Republic to stay open, strengthen economy amid impact of Ukraine war

Singapore's strategy must be to stay open and make its economy stronger and more resilient, as the Russia-Ukraine conflict affects global trade and the cost of living, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong yesterday.

Russia's attack on Ukraine has also undermined the global order, which is especially bad for small states like Singapore, whose security and existence depend on the international rule of law, PM Lee said at the May Day Rally.

As a result of global headwinds driving up energy prices, Singapore will take a hit of $8 billion a year, he added, citing estimates by the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

"That is 1.5 per cent of our GDP," PM Lee said. "That means we in Singapore have become collectively $8 billion poorer off per year, and there is no escape from this."

Singapore imports nearly all its supplies of energy, except for the solar electricity that it generates itself, he noted. When the oil price was around US$50 per barrel, the country's annual imports of crude oil and natural gas cost roughly $30 billion per year. But when oil prices double to US$100 per barrel, as they have done in the last 16 months, Singapore has to pay double too, which means an extra $30 billion per year.

"We can recover part of this because some of it is transformed, we refine the oil, we make petrochemicals, we sell it overseas, and we charge more," said PM Lee.

"But the rest we consume, we turn on the lights, we turn on the air-conditioner, we drive our cars, we have to bear that cost - Singapore households, businesses and the Government."

The war has worsened global inflation as Russia is a major exporter of oil and gas, and Ukraine is among the largest exporters of cereal crops and vegetable oils, he noted.

PM Lee said the stakes in the crisis are rising, as the war continues without a good outcome in sight.

"The US now says that its aim is to weaken Russia's military capabilities, to prevent Moscow from invading other countries in future," he said. "On the other side, Russia now sees this not just as a fight in Ukraine, but a struggle against many Western countries... If the war spreads beyond Ukraine's borders, or unconventional weapons are used, no one will be able to control how the situation unfolds."

He added that even if a ceasefire can be negotiated, peace will remain elusive. "Most fundamentally, Russia's attack on Ukraine has undermined the global order: the basic rules and norms for how all countries, big or small, interact properly with one another."

It is also a flagrant violation of the United Nations Charter, he noted, saying this is especially bad for small nations. "That is why Singapore has taken a strong stand, condemned the attack and imposed targeted sanctions against Russia."

The ongoing conflict has also made it very difficult, if not impossible, for countries to pursue win-win cooperation, he added.

"In particular, it will further complicate US-China relations, which were already strained. In the Asia-Pacific, jostling between the US and China will result in a less stable region."

Globally, countries will be unable to make progress on many complex and urgent problems affecting all nations, such as the pandemic and climate change, he said.

Economically, the war will also affect the multilateral trading system, further pushing the trend of countries restricting trade and investments with other countries that they no longer trusted.

"Countries talked about 're-shoring' supply chains to boost self-sufficiency, or 'friend-shoring' to work only with trusted friends and allies. Now, with the war in Ukraine, these trends are going to be pushed even further," he said.

"Singapore's economy depends heavily on international trade and investment. If countries no longer accept the rules of free trade, that makes it harder for us to continue to attract investments, expand our export markets, grow our economy and earn our keep in the world."

Amid a challenging external environment, economic competitiveness and success alone are not enough, PM Lee added, as he underlined the need for society to stay cohesive.

"If Singaporeans are not strong and united, if we allow ourselves to become split and divided, we will be done for," he said.