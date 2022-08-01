NCMP Leong Mun Wai submits petition to Parliament to suspend Sers until scheme is reviewed

SINGAPORE - Progress Singapore Party (PSP) Non-Constituency MP Leong Mun Wai on Monday (Aug 1) asked for a suspension of the Selective En bloc Redevelopment Scheme (Sers) until the scheme is reviewed.

In a petition submitted to Parliament on behalf of five Ang Mo Kio residents, Mr Leong also asked for a complete review of the Sers scheme.

He said: "They (the residents) allege that there was a lack of transparency concerning various aspects of the Sers project and the treatment given to them was unfair."

The petition comes after Blocks 562, 563, 564 and 565 in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 were chosen for Sers in April, which resulted in residents expressing dismay at having to fork out more money to buy similar-sized replacement units under the scheme.

HDB then gave older residents two new options for rehousing: a shorter 50-year lease, and a lease buyback scheme.

In July, National Development Minister Desmond Lee said nearly all of the 540 Ang Mo Kio residents aged 45 years and above will not have to top up any money to move into a similarly-sized replacement flat if they opt for a 50-year lease.

Mr Leong also listed the petitioners' other requests.

These are for Parliament to consider revealing the intended use of the Sers site so that its value can be accurately assessed, and to consider allowing affected residents to be relocated near the reclaimed site.

They also asked Parliament to consider an ex-gratia payment to affected residents to help them with renovation costs, and for this sum to be adjusted for inflation and other factors, as well as to consider waivers and reimbursement of stamp and legal fees for residents in future Sers exercises.

In the petition, the five residents also expressed unhappiness at the site where their new flats will be located - near the Institute of Technical Education College Central.

They said their current location is much better situated, spaced and connected with many amenitiesand transport links.

They said the new site is on the "fringe of Ang Mo Kio", and were disappointed that they had only been offered one option, citing how residents in past Sers exercises in Tanglin Halt and West Coast Road had been offered several replacement options.

After a Petition is presented to Parliament, it is referred to the Public Petitions Committee. The committee is made up of seven MPs and chaired by Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin.