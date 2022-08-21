National Day Rally 2022: Follow ST's live coverage of PM Lee Hsien Loong's speech from 6.45pm

SINGAPORE - Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's National Day Rally speech on Sunday (Aug 21), held at the Institute of Technical Education headquarters in Ang Mo Kio, will be the first full-scale one since the pandemic began in 2020.

In a video posted to his social media pages on Friday, PM Lee said: "I'll be talking about our experience during the pandemic, and also how we can secure our future together for many more years to come."

The Rally, seen as the most important political speech of the year, was called off in 2020 due to Covid-19. Last year's Rally was held at Mediacorp in a hybrid format, with 2,000 attendees.

At this year's rally, PM Lee will speak in Malay from 6.45pm, Mandarin from 7pm, and in English from 8pm.

The Rally will be broadcast on local TV and radio stations, and live-streamed on the Prime Minister's Office's YouTube page as well as the Facebook pages of PM Lee and government feedback unit Reach.

Look out for The Straits Times' live coverage of the event on our website and across our platforms.

Watch it live

Catch the speech live from 6.45pm on the ST website and ST's YouTube and Facebook pages. Follow our live blog for instant updates.

Get real-time alerts

Get news alerts on key announcements on your smart phone and tablet. Download the ST app and turn on notifications.

Read full reports

Read reports capturing the key points of the speech and analyses by our senior correspondents.

Go beyond the news

What were the highlights of the speech? How will the key announcements affect you? Catch ST's Live panel hosted by ST's Lynlee Foo right after the Rally to find out.

The panellists:

Terence Ho, Associate Professor (Practice), Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, NUS

Associate Professor (Practice), Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, NUS Dr Lynn Kuok , Shangri-La Dialogue Senior Fellow for Asia-Pacific Security, International Institute for Strategic Studies

, Shangri-La Dialogue Senior Fellow for Asia-Pacific Security, International Institute for Strategic Studies Grace Ho, ST Opinion Editor

Follow what's trending

What topics stood out at the Rally? Join the conversation on ST's social media channels and watch key moments in videos.

In case you missed it

All you need to know about NDR 2022, delivered to your inbox. Sign up for a special edition of the ST Evening Updates newsletter here.