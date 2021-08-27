National Day Rally 2021: Follow ST’s live coverage of PM Lee Hsien Loong’s speech from 6.45pm on Aug 29

SINGAPORE - Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's National Day Rally speech on Sunday (Aug 29) will be delivered in front of 2,000 attendees in a Mediacorp studio as well as on the Zoom videoconferencing platform, on top of the traditional television and online audiences.

In a video posted to his social media pages, PM Lee said he was "doing it differently" this year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The rally, seen as the most important political speech of the year, was postponed from its initial scheduled date - a week earlier on Aug 22 - after Singapore returned to stricter pandemic measures to deal with a spike in local cases.

In 2020, it was called off altogether, while the previous year saw the rally held as a physical event at ITE College Central.

At this year's rally, PM Lee will speak in Malay and Mandarin from 6.45pm to 7.15pm, and in English from 8pm to 9.15pm.

Finance Minister Lawrence Wong has said that PM Lee's speech will touch on ways to lift the incomes of Singaporeans - especially those at the lower end - and to ensure fair hiring practices, so that both local and foreign professionals complement one another.

The rally will be broadcast on local TV and radio stations, and live-streamed on the Prime Minister's Office's YouTube page as well as the Facebook pages of PM Lee and government feedback unit Reach.

