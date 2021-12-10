Name mix-ups, new babies and superheroes: What S'pore politicians are talking about

The Straits Times looks at what politicians, and the politically-related, are up to, in this new series.

Same name, but different

The name Alvin is not an uncommon one.

And neither is the surname Tan, as Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth, as well as Trade and Industry Alvin Tan shared on Facebook earlier this week.

On Tuesday (Dec 7), he uploaded a screenshot from the website of luxury media outlet Tatler Asia which described his political career - but with a wrong picture.

The photo was of another Alvin Tan, the founder of local theatre company The Necessary Stage and winner of the 2014 cultural medallion.

"A friend sent me this, telling me I looked very different since joining government," said Mr Tan in his post cheekily. He was elected in last year's general election and made minister of state on Sept 1.

He added that he has a common name and it is easy to mix up the both of them.

Tatler Asia has since replaced the photo on its website with the correct one.

Sengkang solidarity

Much has been said about Sengkang GRC these past few weeks, given ongoing proceedings by a parliamentary committee into one of its ex-MPs, but the remaining three representatives in the Workers' Party constituency are still going on strong.

Mr Louis Chua on Tuesday (Dec 7) uploaded on Facebook a photo he took with his colleagues, Ms He Ting Ru and Associate Professor Jamus Lim, who visited him and his wife after they had a new baby.

"Thank you, Uncle Jamus Lim and Aunt He Ting Ru, for visiting! I'm sure that was what little baby T felt even though he was sound asleep the whole time," said Mr Chua.

"As parents to little kids, there was much we could all relate to as we exchanged tips on newborn sleep cycles and weight gain, to dealing with our kids' temperament."

It seems that the three, who are all parents of young children, regularly support new additions to each other's families.

In December last year, Mr Chua and Prof Lim visited Ms He in the hospital when she had her third son, according to a photo she uploaded onto Facebook then.

The three appeared together last month, when their party held a press conference to address the resignation of their colleague, Ms Raeesah Khan.

Ultraman ultrafan?

What happens when a monster pops up in Gardens by the Bay and wreaks havoc? Thankfully, we can count on Japanese superhero Ultraman to save the day - as well as Singapore tourism.

The Japanese superhero can be seen battling a Godzilla-like monster at the iconic location in a new tourism promotional video produced by Japanese special effects studio Tsuburaya Productions as part of the SingapoReimagine campaign by the Singpore Tourism Board.

The three-minute film, the first episode of a series titled Ultraman: A New Power Of Singapore, was released on Tuesday.

In the series, the popular character faces off against monsters that threaten the peace in Singapore, according to a write-up on Tsuburaya's website.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who shared a clip of the first episode on Facebook on Wednesday, said he enjoyed the fun and entertaining video.

"Relieved to know that one of my regular jalan jalan spots is safe under the protection of Ultraman!"

He said he looked forward to seeing where Ultraman will appear next in Singapore.