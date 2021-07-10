My first year as an MP

Be kinder to yourself, Alvin! It's been a whirlwind year. I left my private sector role, and took on three roles at a go! There's so much to do that I feel guilty when I'm not working, or when I'm giving attention to my young kids, or even in the rare instance when I'm sitting down with a book. My family is my super fuel. My son would say "Papa, never give up! I'm proud of you!" He's a wise fella. And my wife has to parent alone most times. When you serve, your whole family serves.

During the campaign period, I was walking along a corridor when a resident waved at me, and I rushed towards her and tripped and fractured my foot... My objective at that point in time was to meet as many residents as possible, in the hope that they would know the other side of me that the campaign videos couldn't capture.