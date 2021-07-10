GE2020: ONE YEAR ON

My first year as an MP

Insight interviews 27 new MPs about their first year in politics after the general election

  • Published
    33 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Be kinder to yourself, Alvin! It's been a whirlwind year. I left my private sector role, and took on three roles at a go! There's so much to do that I feel guilty when I'm not working, or when I'm giving attention to my young kids, or even in the rare instance when I'm sitting down with a book. My family is my super fuel. My son would say "Papa, never give up! I'm proud of you!" He's a wise fella. And my wife has to parent alone most times. When you serve, your whole family serves.

During the campaign period, I was walking along a corridor when a resident waved at me, and I rushed towards her and tripped and fractured my foot... My objective at that point in time was to meet as many residents as possible, in the hope that they would know the other side of me that the campaign videos couldn't capture.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

14th Parliament of Singapore

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 10, 2021, with the headline 'My first year as an MP'. Subscribe
Topics: 