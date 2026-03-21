Muslim community in Singapore grateful for peace of mind and heart during Ramadan: Faishal Ibrahim 

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Acting Minister-in-Charge of Muslim Affairs and Senior Minister of State for Home Affairs Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim greeting congregants at Hari Raya Aidilfitri prayers at Masjid Sultan on March 21.

SINGAPORE - Muslims in Singapore gathered shortly after sunrise on March 21 at mosques around the island for their Hari Raya Aidilfitri prayers.

The festival, also known as Hari Raya Puasa, celebrates the end of the fasting month of Ramadan and the start of a time for forgiveness.

Speaking to the media after a packed first session of prayer at Kampong Gelam’s Masjid Sultan, Acting Minister-in-Charge of Muslim Affairs Faishal Ibrahim said the community has remained mindful of the uncertain situation abroad as they gather to celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

Since the US and Israel carried out strikes targeting Iran’s leadership on Feb 28, the international order and markets have been thrown into chaos after Tehran retaliated against US allies in the Middle East.

This meant that those observing Ramadan and Hari Raya Aidilfitri in the region have had to do so gripped by fear of air strikes and displacement.

Associate Professor Faishal said: “Our thoughts are with those celebrating away from home and with those facing more difficult circumstances at home.

“Let us carry forward the values that we have inculcated over Ramadan, such as gratitude, graciousness and giving, and celebrate in ways that are meaningful and considerate.”

Congregants celebrating Hari Raya Aidilfitri with morning prayers on March 21 at Masjid Sultan in Kampong Gelam. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH

Citing his interactions during the holy month of Ramadan, Prof Faishal said he has observed a sense of gratitude among community members for the peace of mind and peace of heart that they have while celebrating and taking part in the rituals of Ramadan.

On March 21, Senior Minister of State for Defence Zaqy Mohamad also took to Facebook to reflect on the shadow that the war has cast on Ramadan and Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

He said: “In Singapore, we break fast together across races and faiths. We greet each other with warmth. We stand steady, even when the world feels unsettled.”

Prof Faishal, who is also Senior Minister of State for Home Affairs, added he had received positive feedback about the additional prayer spaces provided in 2026 during the month of Ramadan and on Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

In February, the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) announced plans for these additional spaces to allow elderly congregants and those with mobility issues to pray near their homes.

On March 21, some 240,000 prayer spaces were also made available across up to three sessions at mosques, including dedicated spaces for female congregants.

On March 21, some 240,000 prayer spaces were also made available across up to three sessions at mosques, including dedicated spaces for female congregants. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH

This included an additional 24,000 prayer spaces, an increase of almost 30 per cent from 2025, said MUIS.

Addressing congregants at Masjid Sultan, the mosque’s vice-chairman Mohd Puzi Mohamed said the conflict and hardship faced in many parts of the world, especially in the Middle East, are a reminder of how precious and important harmony is here.

He noted that the mosque was built in 1819 through multi-ethnic leadership and sustained via mutual respect across communities.

Mufti Nazirudin Mohd Nasir delivering a sermon at Hari Raya Aidilfitri prayers at Masjid Sultan on March 21. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH

The fact that the mosque’s call to prayer is still heard nearly 207 years after it was constructed attests to the strong religious harmony and freedom enjoyed in Singapore, he added.

He sought the patience and understanding of congregants ahead of refurbishment and upgrading works at the mosque.

They are expected to start by 2027, a MUIS spokesperson told The Straits Times.