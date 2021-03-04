Mum relates how scheme made a world of a difference

At two years old, Mrs Sharlene Tan's son had trouble regulating his emotions and had frequent meltdowns, screaming and scratching himself.

This behaviour continued when he entered Elias Park Primary School. Mrs Tan, 45, an accounts executive, was at her wits' end as to how to deal with the problem.

In 2017, her son, whom she wanted to be known only as M, was identified as a pupil with social and behavioural difficulties and was asked to join the school's Transition Support for Integration (Transit) programme.

The programme aims to support Primary 1 pupils with such difficulties, to help them develop independence through the learning of foundational self-management skills based on their needs. They get learning and behavioural support from allied educators and teachers.

The programme is set to be rolled out to all primary schools by 2026.

At Elias Park Primary, which has been piloting the programme since 2017, teachers are given some time to observe their Primary 1 pupils and identify those who may benefit from Transit. Signs to look out for include pupils not being able to pay attention for long in class, or not being able to make friends.

Primary 1 pupils in the Transit programme attend English and mathematics classes separately from their form classes for about six months. The curriculum is the same, but the teaching styles differ.

During the Transit lessons, the pupils are taught things like how to raise their hands and wait to be called by the teacher before they speak. They also learn how to manage their emotions, as well as social skills and cues.

After they are integrated back into their form classes, teachers still keep an eye out for their needs.

"For the pupils, we see positive outcomes in the areas of emotional regulation, academic achievement and social skills," said Madam Mastura Mohamed Hashim, 41, an allied educator (learning and behavioural support) at the primary school, adding that teachers have also benefited in terms of professional development.

Transit has made a world of difference for Mrs Tan, who said M, now in Primary 5, no longer displays behavioural problems. "He became very sensible and he has a better sense of right and wrong."