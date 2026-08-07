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MSE does not have mandate on land use planning of Maju Forest, Gillman Barracks: Grace Fu

In the wake of the announcement that parts of Maju Forest (above) and Gillman Barracks will be developed, petitions to protect the sites have collectively gathered more than 57,000 signatures.

SINGAPORE - Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu said on Aug 7 that her ministry does not have a mandate over land use planning and zoning, even though issues concerning the development of Maju Forest and Gillman Barracks for housing are considered alongside the climate agenda.

Her comments on Instagram and Facebook come after plans for both areas, shared on July 10, prompted some to question why the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) did not play a role in protecting the forested areas.

In response to WP MP Kenneth Tiong’s question on MSE’s absence in the conversation about the forests when the matter was aired in Parliament on Aug 4, Fu had said that the suggestion that her ministry should take a different position from the Ministry of National Development (MND) and make a strong stance to object to some of its decisions is “not how we work as a Government”.

“For any one of us standing in front here presenting a position to Government, the rest of us are in support; so I think if a WP member is hoping for a fight between ministers, I think they will be disappointed,” she said then.

In her Aug 7 post, Fu said she was sharing some thoughts after following the conversations around development plans for both sites.

She highlighted that each ministry serves its mandate within specific domains.

She said that MND, which was in charge of plans for Maju Forest and Gillman Barracks, oversees land use planning and zoning, taking into account various demands and trade-offs across Government, including biodiversity.

She added: “MSE does not have a mandate in these areas, even though these issues are considered alongside the climate agenda.”

Fu said that on major national undertakings, such as climate mitigation and adaptation, the ministries come together to formulate a coherent plan with stakeholders and Singaporeans.

She cited the Singapore Green Plan, which was coordinated by MSE, as one such outcome that involved “many rounds of robust discussions at the working level, between all relevant agencies, and at Cabinet between all ministers”.

It was also shaped by many sessions of public consultation and refined over each iteration, she said, noting that each ministry had a hand in shaping it, particularly in the domains under their charge.

Said Fu: “Trade-offs have been carefully worked through across ministries and differences reconciled.

“And we take collective responsibility when it is eventually approved by the Cabinet.”

Fu said she appreciated how much Singaporeans care about shared green spaces.

In the wake of the announcement that parts of Maju Forest and Gillman Barracks will be developed, petitions to protect the sites have collectively gathered more than 57,000 signatures, with multiple dialogues and walks at the sites initiated by members of the public.

During the Aug 4 Parliament sitting, two days before the formal feedback period for studies on the site ended, Minister of State for National Development Alvin Tan addressed questions from 19 MPs from both sides of the House on the matter.

Tan said then that the areas will still be developed to meet Singapore’s housing needs over the next decade, even as the Government will conduct further engagements with stakeholders and review the feedback received before finalising development plans.

This could involve adjustments to the development layout and the amount of greenery and heritage to conserve.

In her Aug 7 post, Fu said: “As a small island nation, we have to balance hard trade-offs: to protect our environment, to house our people, build our infrastructure, and keep our economy growing.”