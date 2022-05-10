MPs to lose seat if fined at least $10k, up from $2k

MPs who are convicted and fined for an offence will now lose their seat only if the fine is at least $10,000, after Parliament unanimously approved amendments to the Constitution to update the disqualification criteria.

This increase in quantum, from $2,000, takes into account inflation over the years, Education Minister Chan Chun Sing, who is also Minister-in-charge of the Public Service, told the House. He noted that the quantum has not been reviewed since independence, and $2,000 then would amount to about $8,000 today.

The change also takes into account the sentences handed down by Singapore's courts today for serious tax evasion and corruption offences, which are relevant to the integrity of a person, he added.

The changes are part of the Elections Department's (ELD) broader review of processes and legislation after General Election 2020, he said. Related changes to the disqualification of members of the Council of Presidential Advisers and Presidential Council for Minority Rights were also approved.

Workers' Party chairman Sylvia Lim (Aljunied GRC) saw the increase as "an attempt to retain the same standards of eligibility that existed when the law was origi-nally enacted".

She also questioned if an MP should even be disqualified over a fine, noting this was not the case in Australia and Britain. She also said fines may sometimes be imposed for infractions many do not consider criminal in nature.

Ms Lim added that given the multitude of regulatory laws, there was always a risk that people involved in business or in certain industries may be fined for non-compliance.

Suggesting future reviews remove fines as a reason for disqualification, she said the criteria "affect the fundamental right of citizens to participate in public life, and also the right to continue in office after being duly elected by the people".

She noted the disqualification lasts five years, but said: "Five years in a person's life is not a short time; nor should we discount how society could lose from the contributions of an otherwise capable citizen banished to the political wilderness, even if temporarily."

Mr Lim Biow Chuan (Mountbatten) and Mr Murali Pillai (Bukit Batok) said deciding on disqualification based on the fine quantum alone may be too blunt a tool. They suggested specifying offences to signal undesirable behaviour.

Mr Murali noted some who have committed fraud or sexual crimes may not be disqualified if their fines do not cross the threshold. He also felt sitting MPs should be held to a higher standard.

Mr Lim said there may be those who are disqualified just because of minor technical mistakes. "We ought to set a bar in the Constitution that disqualifies a person from being an MP if that person is convicted of any offence that relates to dishonesty, fraud, corruption or bribery or sexual misconduct, but not for careless driving," he added.