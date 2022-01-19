MPs must be able to substantiate what they say in the House, says Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin

SINGAPORE - Parliament on Wednesday (Jan 19) explained its rules for conduct in the Chamber in a post shared by Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin, who said he expected MPs to be able to substantiate what they say in the House and would not hesitate to be firm when he has to be.

In a short Facebook note of his own, he said that if every MP speaks, debates and questions as and when he or she pleases, it would be inappropriate and Parliament would be chaotic.

In such instances, if he disallows MPs from speaking, it is because they have been out of order or there are no provisions for them to do so, he added.

"When that happens, my role is to ensure discipline and to maintain dignity and order in the House," he said.

An MP's conduct in the House is regulated by the Speaker and guided by certain rules that set out when MPs can speak and how they should do so.

Among the rules are that MPs are not supposed to speak unless they have been called upon to do so by the Speaker, and the latter can direct an MP to stop a speech "after determining the member is persisting in irrelevance or tedious repetition".

An MP also has to direct his speech to the chairman whenever he is speaking, and cannot address another member directly, such as by referring to "your speech" or "you said this".

In addition, an MP should not make unfounded and unsubstantiated allegations in Parliament.

These rules "allow for a dignified, orderly and effective conduct of proceedings, even as members have the opportunities to give speeches, clarifications and explanations on certain matters", said the post filed under Parliament's "Good to Know" folder.

The folder has explanations on other parliamentary proceedings and matters such as select committees and ministerial statements.

Parliament's latest post comes after this month's sitting, during which Non-Constituency MP Leong Mun Wai claimed on Jan 10 that he received feedback from residents that some teachers had practised vaccination-differentiated measures in schools, but could not substantiate what he said.

When given the opportunity to make a clarification on Jan 11, the Progress Singapore Party NCMP went on to restate his allegations instead. After several reminders from Mr Tan that he should not "make another speech" when giving a personal explanation, Mr Leong told the House that he got the information off a screenshot from a Telegram chat group that was sent to him by a Facebook friend.

Leader of the House Indranee Rajah, responding to the fact that Mr Leong made allegations based on a screenshot, issued a stern reminder to MPs to exercise their privilege responsibly.

Ms Indranee and Mr Tan had also reiterated this point on parliamentary privilege, after former Workers' Party MP Raeesah Khan admitted to lying in Parliament in a speech she made on Aug 3 last year (2021).