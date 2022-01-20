MPs must be able to back up what they say in Parliament: Speaker

Parliament's rules for conduct in the Chamber were explained yesterday in a post shared by Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin, who said he expected MPs to be able to substantiate what they say in the House.

In a short Facebook note of his own, he said that if every MP speaks, debates and questions as and when he or she pleases, it would be inappropriate and Parliament would be chaotic.

In such instances, if he disallows MPs from speaking, it is because they have been out of order or there are no provisions for them to do so, he added.

"When that happens, my role is to ensure discipline and to maintain dignity and order in the House," he said.

The conduct of MPs is regulated by the Speaker and guided by rules that set out when they can speak and how they should do so.

For instance, MPs are not supposed to speak unless they have been called upon to do so by the Speaker, and the Speaker can also direct an MP who is "persisting in irrelevance or tedious repetition" to stop.

An MP also has to direct his speech to the Chair whenever he is speaking, and cannot address another member directly, such as by referring to "your speech" or "you said this".

In addition, an MP should not make unfounded and unsubstantiated allegations in Parliament.

Parliament's latest post comes after this month's sitting, during which Non-Constituency MP Leong Mun Wai claimed on Jan 10 to have received feedback that some teachers had practised vaccination-differentiated measures in schools, but could not substantiate what he said.

When given the opportunity to make a clarification on Jan 11, the Progress Singapore Party NCMP went on to restate his allegations. After several reminders from Mr Tan that he should not "make another speech" when giving a personal explanation, Mr Leong said he got the information off a screenshot taken from a Telegram chat group.

In the Parliament post yesterday, it was explained that a personal explanation is an opportunity for an MP to make a short statement to explain, justify or apologise for his or her conduct with regard to a particular question or occasion, or to correct an alleged misrepresentation.

Such an explanation can be made after question time, and can be done only after an MP gets advance permission from the Speaker.