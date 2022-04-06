MPs call for more equal split of parental leave

Several MPs yesterday called for more parental leave, and for a more equal split of leave between mothers and fathers.

Workers' Party (WP) MP Louis Chua (Sengkang GRC) urged the Government to adopt a shared parental care leave scheme that would entitle parents to 24 weeks of government-paid leave, in lieu of the current 16-week maternity and two-week paternity leave.

This will result in a more equitable distribution of parental leave and help reshape societal perceptions about gender roles and stereotypes, he said.

He added that the proposal would see a minimum of four weeks' leave for the father and 12 weeks for the mother, and a bonus number of weeks awarded to the shared pool as an incentive if fathers take four weeks of leave.

"The hope is that over time, these increased entitlements become entrenched as social norms - as has happened in countries like Germany," he said.

Mr Louis Ng (Nee Soon GRC) urged the Government to set a target year, perhaps 2030, by which Singapore could see an equal share of paternity and maternity leave.

"We can increase paternity leave in phases, giving our employers time to plan ahead, while also providing a clear signal of our intentions to reduce gendered perceptions of parenthood," he said.

Progress Singapore Party Non-Constituency MP Hazel Poa also called for equal parental leave, with couples having the flexibility to reallocate the amount of leave based on mutual agreement and a minimum period for each parent.

She said more work needs to be done to understand why not all fathers take up paternity leave.

Nominated MP Shahira Abdullah cited research showing men with lower incomes - especially those in manual labour - were less likely to use paternity leave.

In response, Minister of State for Social and Family Development and Education Sun Xueling said any leave enhancements will need to balance parents' caregiving needs with employers' manpower and operational needs.

How leave ought to be shared between parents would also depend on other factors like individual families' considerations, societal mindsets and norms about the role of fathers, she said.

Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo added that providing more leave does not automatically lead to more leave taken.

Some MPs like Ms Rachel Ong (West Coast GRC) and WP's Mr Gerald Giam (Aljunied GRC) called for family care leave to be legislated.