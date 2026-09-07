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MPs ask about better protection for children and youth, impact of western island reclamation plans

SINGAPORE - Protections for children and youth and plans to merge several southern islands through reclamation will be on the agenda when Parliament sits this week.

MPs have filed at least 11 questions relating to a recent case of a self-styled “religious influencer” who was sentenced for sexually abusing two young boys between 2022 and 2024.

The man had conducted religious classes for the victims at a mosque they attended despite not being a mosque employee, volunteer or an accredited religious teacher.

MPs’ questions centre on how the man was allowed to conduct the lessons; what existing safeguards are in place at mosques; and whether additional measures, such as new mechanisms to screen individuals working with children, can be introduced.

Wan Rizal Wan Zakariah (Jalan Besar GRC) asked whether the authorities will consider a controlled screening facility for roles involving unsupervised access to children, while Hazlina Abdul Halim (East Coast GRC) asked what safeguards the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) is implementing to prevent similar incidents.

Workers’ Party MP Gerald Giam (Aljunied GRC) asked if the authorities would consider a mechanism via Singpass that could verify if prospective instructors, coaches, tutors and volunteers have any past child sexual offence convictions, without requiring them to share their full criminal histories.

Following the man’s sentencing on Aug 17, MUIS said it would strengthen protections for children and youth at mosques through a common framework.

Wan Rizal and Sharael Taha (Pasir Ris-Changi GRC) sought more details about MUIS’ ongoing review of safeguarding measures at mosques, including when it will be completed and whether the findings will be published.

Plans to create a new “western island” by reclaiming land to merge several southern islands will also come under scrutiny, with at least seven questions filed on the topic.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong had announced at the 2026 National Day Rally that an island for industry, energy and defence needs would be reclaimed in the coming decades.

The area for potential reclamation, which covers about 592.8ha, contains marine habitats like coral reefs and seagrass meadows.

Charlene Chen (Tampines GRC) asked if the Government will consider conducting cumulative environmental impact assessments where multiple reclamation, dredging or coastal development projects may affect the same marine ecosystems.

WP’s He Ting Ru (Sengkang GRC) asked how government agencies are engaging with former residents of the islands affected by the planned reclamation.

She also asked how heritage and community considerations arising from the islands’ history will be factored into land use and design plans for the reclaimed area.

Singapore Airlines’ investment in Air India will also be raised, with WP’s Kenneth Tiong (Aljunied GRC) asking whether losses from SIA’s foreign associates have been assessed against the airline’s capacity to provide essential transport services, given its status as a designated operating entity.

He also asked if such losses or a continuing pattern of losses would trigger a notification requirement under the law, which states that designated operating entities must inform the authorities of any event that could impede their ability to provide essential transport services, such as a lawsuit or an insolvency.

This follows online debate over SIA’s stake in Air India, which was reportedly seeking about US$1.5 billion (S$1.9 billion) of investment from shareholders, including SIA, which owns 25.1 per cent.

Senior Minister K. Shanmugam said on Sept 5 that SIA should be left to make investment decisions based on its professional judgment and resources.

Temasek – which has a majority stake in the airline – will expect SIA to make such decisions responsibly, he added.

Proposed changes to political salaries, including those of ministers, are also set to be raised in the House. PM Wong and Coordinating Minister for Public Services Chan Chun Sing will make statements on the issue on Sept 8, before MPs debate the matter on Sept 10.

Parliament will also debate four Bills, including one that could grant the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) more powers and another set of anti-scam laws to target online account mules.

HSA regulates health products such as medicines, cosmetic products, medical devices and tobacco products.

It also manages the national blood bank, transfusion medicine and forensic medicine expertise, and provides forensic and analytical laboratory services.

New laws, if passed, could give HSA more regulatory and investigative powers, such as overseeing how human biomedical research is conducted and managing the licensing of healthcare services to ensure patient safety and public interest.

Meanwhile, the proposed anti-scam laws target those who supply online accounts on platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Telegram, TikTok and Carousell for scams.

It will be an offence to provide one’s personal details for the creation of such accounts and to supply or buy such accounts for crime.