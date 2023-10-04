Workers’ Party’s Louis Chua seeks to enshrine flexi-work arrangements into law

SINGAPORE - Enshrining flexible work arrangements (FWAs) into law and giving all workers the right to such arrangements were some of the proposals Workers’ Party MP Louis Chua (Sengkang GRC) made in an adjournment motion on Wednesday.

There is currently no legal imperative for employers to offer FWAs, and going beyond non-binding advisories and guidelines with legislation would protect groups of workers such as parents, caregivers and people with disabilities, said Mr Chua.

“We cannot expect incremental efforts to result in extraordinary results. We need to take bold and decisive steps and provide greater financial and non-financial support to Singaporean families, recognising that the stresses on families and the TFR (total fertility rate) crisis of generations, if not urgently addressed today, would have significant long-term socio-economic cost to Singapore.”

He highlighted the trend of some employers insisting on employees returning to the office after Covid-19 pandemic restrictions were lifted despite the popularity of flexi-work.

He cited the record-low TFR of 1.04 in 2022, with polls showing that 39 per cent of respondents did not want to have a child as it would affect their career and lifestyle. Many respondents also said that job stress and the workload stopped them from having children.

Mr Chua added that six days of childcare leave were insufficient to deal with the scheduled closures of some of his residents’ children’s pre-schools. Parents also need time off to care for their children when they fall sick.

He pointed to the burden of caregivers of ageing parents. A 2023 study has found that the average caregiver holds a full-time job, and spends 6.7 hours per day on caregiving, he said.

Clear action must be taken to prohibit employers from discriminating against employees based on their caregiving and family duties, and for workers’ performance to be assessed fairly, regardless of whether they take up FWAs or not, he added.

“This would play a big role in helping to address fears of workers, particularly women at this point in time, on the downside they may face in taking up FWAs to take up caregiving responsibilities.”

For persons with disabilities (PWDs), the right to flexible work arrangements would help to advance their careers while encouraging more of the 65.7 per cent of PWDs who are not working to do so, he said.

He cited jurisdictions such as Britain, Australia, the Philippines and Thailand that have passed legislation governing the right to request for FWAs, or provide for a legal framework to support the rights of employees under FWAs.

“Even if ultimately, the employer decides in a fair and transparent manner that this is simply not possible for various reasons, such circumstances can be addressed through the necessary legislative protections for both employers and especially employees,” he said.