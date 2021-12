Sengkang residents interviewed by The Straits Times by and large said it was the right thing for Workers' Party MP Raeesah Khan to resign, noting that her action of lying to Parliament had shown dishonesty not befitting of an elected representative, and had eroded the trust of people.

But three of the 20 residents polled at Compassvale in Sengkang yesterday felt she could have risen above the incident and continued to serve.