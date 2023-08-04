Most MPs and the Speaker of Parliament can be privately investigated without prior approval

SINGAPORE - A majority of the MPs and local politicians here can be privately investigated without prior approval from the police, according to the laws regulating the activities of private investigators.

These include the Speaker of Parliament, the leader of the opposition, Nominated MPs (NMPs) and Non-Constituency MPs (NCMPs).

However, approval would be required for the private investigation of the president, the prime minister, a minister or a minister of state.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the police said that under the Private Security Industry Act, which regulates private investigators, approval is required for “certain security assignments”.

This means private investigators would have to get written approval from the Police Licensing and Regulatory Department before they can investigate certain individuals.

Under the Act, these individuals include a representative here of another government and local political figures.

However, the Act states that “political figures” cover only the president, the prime minister, a minister or a minister of state.

It does not cover the Speaker, leader of the opposition, NMPs or NCMPs.

It also does not cover local political figures who are not MPs.

Under the Act, private investigators also require approval before they are engaged by a government of any country other than Singapore.

Private investigators are typically engaged by spouses who want to check on their partners, or companies doing background checks on potential hires.

They are sometimes also hired by potential future in-laws.

A police spokesman told ST that prior approval of certain assignments is required to protect Singapore’s interests.

She said: “This is to prevent persons from conducting investigation activities which may be prejudicial to public interest or national security.”