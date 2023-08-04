Most MPs and the Speaker of Parliament can be privately investigated without prior approval

SINGAPORE - A majority of the MPs and local politicians here can be privately investigated without prior approval from the police, according to the laws regulating the activities of private investigators.
These include the Speaker of Parliament, the leader of the opposition, Nominated MPs (NMPs) and Non-Constituency MPs (NCMPs).
However, approval would be required for the private investigation of the president, the prime minister, a minister or a minister of state.
In response to queries from The Straits Times, the police said that under the Private Security Industry Act, which regulates private investigators, approval is required for “certain security assignments”.
This means private investigators would have to get written approval from the Police Licensing and Regulatory Department before they can investigate certain individuals.
Under the Act, these individuals include a representative here of another government and local political figures.
However, the Act states that “political figures” cover only the president, the prime minister, a minister or a minister of state.
It does not cover the Speaker, leader of the opposition, NMPs or NCMPs.
It also does not cover local political figures who are not MPs.
Under the Act, private investigators also require approval before they are engaged by a government of any country other than Singapore.
Private investigators are typically engaged by spouses who want to check on their partners, or companies doing background checks on potential hires.
They are sometimes also hired by potential future in-laws.
A police spokesman told ST that prior approval of certain assignments is required to protect Singapore’s interests.
She said: “This is to prevent persons from conducting investigation activities which may be prejudicial to public interest or national security.”
On Wednesday, NCMP Leong Mun Wai asked in Parliament whether anyone had applied for a permit under the Act to conduct surveillance on former Workers’ Party (WP) MP Leon Perera and party member Nicole Seah.
Mr Perera and Ms Seah resigned from the WP in July after a video exposing their extramarital affair circulated online.
They did not appear to be aware that the video, which shows Mr Perera stroking Ms Seah’s hand several times, was being taken.
Mr Leong also asked if the police would conduct investigations to determine if any laws were broken if there was no such permit applied for.
Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam then asked Mr Leong which section of the Act he was referring to.
Mr Leong said that he did not know which section was relevant, but said he was concerned that “any one of us in the public space” could be filmed.
Mr Shanmugam replied that in the case of former MP David Ong, a private investigator was engaged by the husband of the woman Mr Ong was having an affair with.
Mr Ong resigned from his MP position in 2016 over the affair.
Mr Shanmugam added that it did not appear the Act was relevant.