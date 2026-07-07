More than 130 workers in unpaid salary case have found new jobs, all those affected rehoused

Workers from KPA Engineering went to the Ministry of Manpower Services Centre in Bendemeer Road for help on June 22.

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SINGAPORE - More than 130 workers who are owed salaries have found jobs with new employers, and the authorities will continue to facilitate transfers for the rest if they wish to continue working here.

Two of the three companies involved in the ongoing case, KPA Engineering and VVR Plant Engineering, have not been able to hire new foreign workers since April and early June, when their work pass privileges were curtailed by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) due to levy defaults.

Minister for Manpower Tan See Leng gave these updates in a written parliamentary reply on July 7, in response to questions from Yip Hon Weng (Yio Chu Kang) and Choo Pei Ling (Chua Chu Kang GRC) on unpaid workers, particularly in large-scale cases involving several entities.

The third company involved, SK Industries, had also defaulted on their levies previously, but their work pass privileges were reinstated after the owed levies had been paid up, Tan said.

All affected workers who need alternative accommodation have been rehoused, and workers have been issued Special Passes to allow them to remain in Singapore while they search for new employment.

The Straits Times had first reported on June 22 that more than 100 migrant workers turned up at an MOM office that day over claims of unpaid wages by a company that provides air-conditioner maintenance services. The number of affected workers grew to about 400 across three firms.

A total of 407 salary claims have been filed against the three companies, said Tan . The firms share the same director, Indian national Ramu Palani Velu, who is assisting with investigations.

Tan said that five workers from KPA Engineering had individually approached the Tripartite Alliance for Dispute Management (TADM) regarding unpaid salaries at different points in 2025.



All cases were resolved within a week, with the workers receiving payment from the employer, Tan said.



Claims were also filed in May and before June 22 by four other workers from KPA Engineering. These are currently being processed, he added.

T he ministe r said it had taken steps to contact the company directors prior to the group of workers approaching MOM on June 22.

It was informed on June 8 of a dormitory eviction notice affecting many KPA Engineering employees, and stepped in to assist the affected workers and understand the situation. It spoke to workers and found that many were facing salary delays, and took steps to contact the directors, Tan said.

Tan said the majority of claims from the affected workers have been processed by the TADM, and have been referred to the Migrant Workers’ Centre (MWC) for financial assistance.



MWC’s charity arm - the Migrant Workers’ Assistance Fund - will extend help, and depending on the circumstances of each case, this will address a good portion of their owed salaries, he said.



TADM and MOM had stepped in to assist workers on June 22, when 196 workers had approached MOM with unpaid salary claims. The workers received help to lodge salary claims, were given well-being checks, and their food and housing needs were addressed.



More workers later approached MOM, and assistance was also extended to them.

MPs asked about cases where salary non-payment occurs across companies with a common director.

Tan said when investigating a company, if the director is found to be in breach of employment obligations, MOM will typically investigate other companies under the same director.

If there is non-payment across multiple companies, the director can be subject to penalties for all cases, and all instances of non-payment will be considered in meting out penalties.

MOM will look beyond individual companies to examine who exercises effective control over employment and payment decisions, and take enforcement action accordingly, Tan said.

“Protecting all workers and ensuring they are paid their salaries on time is a priority for the MOM. MOM will continue to review and strengthen our processes and safeguards to do so, incorporating the lessons from the ongoing case.”

MOM has commenced investigations into the three companies for offences under the Employment Act and the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act.



Tan said non-payment and late payment of salaries are offences under both acts. The ministry proactively monitors salary-related risks using indicators such as worker feedback and salary claims, late payment patterns via payment records, levy defaults, and other signs of financial or employment irregularities.



“Where these indicate a pattern of delayed or unpaid salaries, MOM conducts targeted inspections to identify if there have been any employment breaches.”



In some cases, employers may miss salary payments due to short-term cash flow issues, he said.



Once this is detected, MOM would engage the employers.



“Where employers face genuine difficulties and act responsibly to resolve them, we give them a chance to resolve their issues and make good their obligations so that they can continue operations and sustain employment for their workers,” he said.



But firm action will be taken where there is deliberate or prolonged evasion or misuse of corporate structures, he said.



Employers who fail to pay salaries may face fines of between $3,000 and $15,000 per charge, imprisonment of up to six months, or both.