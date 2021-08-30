More teeth for fair employment watchdog

The fair employment watchdog will soon get more teeth to deal with workplace discrimination, when its guidelines become law.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said the move will give the authorities a wider range of options to ensure fair treatment at workplaces. This includes tackling hiring practices that are unfair to Singaporeans.

Enshrining the Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices (Tafep) guidelines into law is a major move, said PM Lee in his National Day Rally speech yesterday.

It signals that Singapore will not tolerate discrimination at workplaces, he said.

In his speech, PM Lee addressed the concerns of middle-income Singaporeans over competition with work pass holders for jobs and opportunities at work.

A key plank in the Government's efforts will be the creation of a tribunal to deal with workplace discrimination. This will protect workers against discrimination based on nationality, age, race, religion and disability, as well as other kinds of discrimination covered by Tafep. Women will also get better protection, PM Lee added.

He said that while writing Tafep guidelines into the law is a major move, "in practice, we hope to operate in a similar way as today, except better". Workplace disputes should still be resolved informally and amicably, if possible.

Legal redress should be a last recourse, he said. It should be seldom needed, but its existence will help motivate people to work harder to settle disputes through conciliation and mediation.

The approach will be modelled after how another class of disputes - involving salaries or wrongful dismissals - is currently dealt with.

In such disputes, conciliation and mediation are tried first. Only when that fails does the matter go before an Employment Claims Tribunal, which will arbitrate and decide the case.

Tafep was set up in 2006 as a three-way partnership between the Government, the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) and the Singapore National Employers Federation.

The alliance provides guidelines on fair employment practices, such as how employers must recruit and select workers based on merit - regardless of age, race, gender, religion, marital status and family responsibilities, or disability.

Tafep said on its website that all Singapore-based organisations are expected to abide by the guidelines, which were launched in 2007.

In his speech, PM Lee said there have been complaints about financial institutions and information technology companies hiring too many foreigners, but these are rapidly growing sectors where skills are in short supply.

They have also recruited many Singaporeans and groomed promising ones to take on senior and international positions, he said.

However, there have been a few errant employers who hire from their own countries, using familiar links and old boys' networks rather than on merit. And they make only token gestures in hiring Singaporeans. When that happens, government agencies have dealt with them firmly, he added.

PM Lee said most companies comply with Tafep's guidelines, and if a company falls short, the watchdog will counsel it.

If it still fails to get its act together, the Manpower Ministry can impose administrative penalties, including restricting it from hiring foreign workers. "This has generally worked quite well."

Over the years, the Government has received repeated requests to beef up Tafep, PM Lee said. In particular, MPs with links to the labour movement and NTUC have long pushed for anti-discrimination laws that carry penalties.

"The Government has held back because we did not want the process to become legalistic or confrontational. It is better if disputes can be resolved amicably, through persuasion or mediation," said PM Lee.

But after consulting the tripartite partners, the Government has decided to adopt the labour MPs' suggestions, he said.

In a Facebook post after the Rally, Manpower Minister Tan See Leng said that a tripartite committee that he is co-chairing to review the framework for workplace fairness has started work to expand the range of possible actions, including legislating current fair employment guidelines.

"Nevertheless, we will aim to first resolve workplace disputes amicably, and use the legal channel only as a last resort. We will develop an approach that is in the best interest of workers and businesses, as well as for Singapore," Dr Tan said.