More support, earlier roll-out of Budget measures

$100 CDC vouchers to be given out by middle of May

Lower-income to get more help with transport fares

Firms to get Small Business Recovery Grant by June

As the war in Ukraine pushes up prices, households will get more support and some Budget measures will be brought forward, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong told Parliament yesterday.

He noted that the war has caused inflation to spike globally while supply chain issues have also contributed to rising prices.

Given the situation, the $100 worth of Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers for this year, which were flagged in this year's Budget, will be given out to every Singaporean household by the middle of May, said Mr Wong.

This comes after the first tranche of $100 CDC vouchers for all Singaporean households was disbursed last December to help Singaporeans with their daily expenses.

Mr Wong said: "I understand the concerns that many households and businesses have about the current situation... Where possible, I will bring forward the implementation of our Budget measures."

Speaking on inflation and business costs, he said more support is also on the cards for lower-income households.

New applicants seeking short-to medium-term ComCare assistance between April and September will be given at least six months worth of support from the social service offices, said Mr Wong. Households on the scheme can also have their assistance extended for at least another three months.

Lower-income households will also get more help with their public transport fares, with another round of public transport vouchers worth $30 for more than 30,000 ComCare beneficiaries.

This group had already been given such vouchers last December to cope with the public transport fare hike. The payout through these vouchers will roughly cover the additional fares paid by a family of four this year.

These vouchers are also available to all households with a monthly income per member of up to $1,600. Applications are open from now to Oct 31. Eligible households who had already received the first voucher, and who need a second voucher, can also apply again.

Mr Wong also said he will bring forward the disbursement of the Small Business Recovery Grant, which provides up to $10,000 for small to medium-sized enterprises most affected by Covid-19 restrictions over the past year.