More powers for courts to ensure compliance with orders

The courts will be given more powers to ensure that their judgments in civil proceedings are enforced, following feedback that some cases require a disproportionate amount of time, effort and cost to ensure compliance.

During the debate on his ministry's budget yesterday, Second Minister for Law Edwin Tong said that changes will be introduced to make enforcement simpler and more streamlined.

These include introducing new powers to punish and disincentivise non-compliance with court orders, as well as enhanced powers to track and trace the assets of debtors who still fail to comply with the judgment.

"These are complex changes and we are studying the options and will engage stakeholders, gather feedback and fine-tune some of the proposals that we have in mind. We'll provide more details in due course," said Mr Tong.

Small and medium-sized enterprises and litigants-in-person, in particular, will benefit from these changes, he added. Litigants-in-person refer to those who represent themselves in court proceedings.

Mr Sitoh Yih Pin (Potong Pasir) had asked about enforcement of court orders following prolonged litigation, requiring further time and resources.

Mr Tong said the ministry had also received feedback that the time, effort and costs of enforcing a judgment in some cases, particularly lower-value judgments, can be disproportionate to the judgment sum.

The proposals are also intended to apply to orders by the Employment Claims Tribunals, he said.

The ministry is also looking into enhancing the process of enforcing payment of maintenance orders, said Mr Tong.

One example is providing financial support to a former spouse after divorce.

He said: "We will empower the courts to question parties and obtain the information directly. This facilitates a simpler and more efficient process, and really gets to the crux of the issues directly. These are the issues that matter."

The Law Ministry has also been working with the Ministry of Social and Family Development and Family Justice Courts to implement the recommendations of the Committee to Review and Enhance Reforms in the Family Justice System, said Mr Tong.

The recommendations were submitted to and accepted by the Government in 2020, and included suggestions to help strengthen the existing family justice system, reduce acrimonious disputes and achieve more positive family outcomes.

Mr Tong said yesterday that legislative amendments are expected later this year.

In the area of community disputes, Mr Tong noted that an inter-agency committee is looking at proposals to reduce the occurrence of disputes and promoting amicable resolution, such as mandatory mediation.

More details will be announced in the debate on the budgets for the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY), and the Ministry of National Development (MND).

The minister also responded to questions from MPs on how the legal profession will evolve and how to support and retain talent, given the high attrition rates.

While noting that attrition is not unique to Singapore, Mr Tong said that the ministry will look into preparing Singapore's lawyers more adequately for practice, and developments in practice, throughout their careers.

The ministry had earlier accepted the recommendations of the Committee for the Professional Training of Lawyers, which included lengthening the practice training period from six months to one year, to allow trainees to develop a stronger foundation in legal practice.

These recommendations will be implemented next year, said Mr Tong.

The ministry will also review the training and education for law students, lawyers and allied legal professionals and work with the Law Society to explore an industrywide secondment programme, to enhance presence in important markets, such as China; and in domains such as sustainability and tech.

In his speech, Mr Tong also responded to two proposals from Mr Murali Pillai (Bukit Batok) and Mr Vikram Nair (Sembawang GRC) on legal aid.

Mr Murali had proposed reviewing the means test limit for the public to receive legal aid, to which Mr Tong said that it had been less than three years since the criterion was revised and it should be allowed to run for a period of time.

Mr Nair had asked, for those who lack resources but may not qualify for legal aid, if "no win, no fee" agreements could be extended to domestic litigation and include damages-based awards.

Parliament had passed an amendment to the law in January to permit such conditional fee agreements (CFAs) in international and domestic arbitration proceedings, and certain proceedings in the Singapore International Commercial Court.

The ministry is studying extending CFAs to more categories, but such domestic proceedings are likely to involve more vulnerable litigants and hence need to be approached carefully, said Mr Tong.