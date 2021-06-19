More having no religion

A growing proportion of Singaporeans have no religion. Last year, they made up one-fifth of residents aged 15 years and above - an increase from 17 per cent in 2010, and 15 per cent in 2000.

The increase took place across all age groups and most types of educational qualifications. But it was more prevalent among higher educated, younger, and Chinese residents. Chinese residents had a significantly larger proportion who identified as such (25.7 per cent) than Malays (0.4 per cent) and Indians (2.2 per cent).