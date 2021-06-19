More having no religion

Senior Political Correspondent
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

A growing proportion of Singaporeans have no religion. Last year, they made up one-fifth of residents aged 15 years and above - an increase from 17 per cent in 2010, and 15 per cent in 2000.

The increase took place across all age groups and most types of educational qualifications. But it was more prevalent among higher educated, younger, and Chinese residents. Chinese residents had a significantly larger proportion who identified as such (25.7 per cent) than Malays (0.4 per cent) and Indians (2.2 per cent).

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 19, 2021, with the headline 'More having no religion'. Subscribe
Topics: 