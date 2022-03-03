Budget debate: More crucial than ever for S'pore to back multilateral order, says Vivian Balakrishnan

With the fortunes of all countries and all peoples now increasingly interdependent, the likes of Singapore value a system where sovereign states - regardless of size - have equal rights; are not subject to the rules of the jungle where might is right; and are not forced to make invidious choices between big powers, said Dr Balakrishnan.

"Multilateralism and economic integration have been a formula for peace and prosperity for many decades, since the end of the last Second World War," he added. "You notice I said 'last World War' - I'm betraying my anxieties."

He noted that the rise of protectionism amid Covid-19 had also underscored the importance of a free, open and rules-based multilateral trading system as embodied by the World Trade Organisation; multilateral fora such as the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation and Group of 20; and regional arrangements such as the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership and Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership.

"Even in Singapore, as we face pushback from some people against economic integration, it is important to redouble and reaffirm that this is an essential pillar for our economic strategy," said Dr Balakrishnan.

In the case of intensifying distrust and rivalry between the United States and China, while trade and economic issues can be negotiated, "disagreements cast in moralistic or ideological terms - on issues such as human rights or political systems - quickly lead to deadlocks where no compromise is possible", he noted.

"We hope both countries will accept that there is a need to reset their postures, to work out a new modus vivendi and to reduce zero-sum competition," he said, pointing out that US-China relations would also determine the trajectories of the rest of the world.

"We therefore welcome efforts by both the US and China to engage at the highest levels; to cooperate on global challenges like climate change and the digital age," Dr Balakrishnan added, urging greater people-to-people engagement as travel restrictions are removed.

"We hope that these interactions will encourage greater trust and pave the way forward for a constructive relationship," he said.