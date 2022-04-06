More can be done to help victims of family violence: Sylvia Lim

While proposed changes aim to make it easier for victims to report family violence, more can be done to ensure they do not feel their concerns are being dismissed, said Workers' Party chairman Sylvia Lim (Aljunied GRC).

She expressed concern that the proposal to have social service professionals involved in teams responding to cases could result in a mindset among the police that social services will take the lead.

"If the first response is, for want of a better word, a 'softer' one, there may be a perception among perpetrators that they can try to explain their actions away. As for victims, it is vital that they do not encounter responses that appear to decriminalise their experiences or, worse, attribute blame to them for precipitating the violence by their own behaviour," said Ms Lim.

She said if victims encounter dismissive attitudes, they would be unlikely to report offences again.

Responding towards the end of the debate, Minister of State for Social and Family Development Sun Xueling said the changes are "by no means a soft approach".

She said social service professionals can help survivors move out of their home temporarily, and Adult Protective Services could be authorised to remove vulnerable adults, including people with disabilities, from their home for their safety.

On repeat violence, Ms Lim asked if agencies are looking to prevent incidents from happening and how much resources they are willing to put in. She cited an example from Britain in the 1990s where police in Merseyside issued neck pendant alarms to victims, so they could activate the alarm and open a voice channel to law enforcement officers. Officers would be able to hear what was going on in the home, talk to the victim and decide if a rapid response should be sent.

"This initiative was indeed resource-intensive, but it reaped significantly positive results for victims not only in reducing repeat incidents but in reducing fear of crime, immensely improving the quality of life for themselves and often, their children too," she said.

A mindset shift may be needed within law enforcement too.