MOM to lift some curbs on hiring staff on work permits

Employers in the service and manufacturing sectors will be able to hire foreign workers under work permits instead of S Passes from next year.

Currently, some employers hire manual workers on S Passes instead of work permits due to restrictions on the countries where work permit holders can be hired.

From September next year, some restrictions will be lifted and the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) will allow employers to hire these rank-and-file workers on work permits if they work in seven selected occupations.

The move is part of a broader plan to help firms adjust to the higher quality benchmark for S Pass workers, Manpower Minister Tan See Leng said in a speech at the debate on his ministry's budget yesterday.

He was responding to Nominated MPs Cheng Hsing Yao and Janet Ang, who called for more calibrated foreign workforce policies to address persistent shortages in certain sectors, in their speeches.

In the Budget statement on Feb 18, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong announced that higher minimum qualifying salaries and levies for S Pass holders would kick in from this September, pegged to the top one-third of local associate professionals and technicians.

Dr Tan said: "At the S Pass level, foreign workers perform specialised, technical roles. These are skilled jobs with good opportunities, which many of our polytechnic and Institute of Technical Education graduates have an interest in.

"We want to continue to ensure that our locals have a level playing field to take up these roles, and that S Pass holders are coming in to fill skills gaps, and not just because they are cheaper."

The new work permit policy will take effect from September next year, when minimum qualifying salary for S Pass renewals will see its first of three increases announced by Mr Wong.

Dr Tan said MOM will study carefully if more occupations should be added to the list, but the introduction of the list does not signal a broader liberalisation of work permit sources.

Another move to help firms adjust to the new foreign workforce policies is the new Manpower for Strategic Economic Priorities (M-SEP) scheme, said Dr Tan.

The scheme will provide firms that contribute to Singapore's strategic economic priorities some flexibility to hire S Pass and work permit holders beyond prevailing dependency ratio ceilings - or maximum ratio of foreign workers to local workers - for a limited period.

The scheme will be available for three years and more details will be provided in due course.

M-SEP supports firms that contribute to Singapore's strategic economic priorities and local workforce development, and MOM is supporting the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) and participating economic agencies like the Economic Development Board (EDB) to launch the scheme, he said.

To be eligible for M-SEP, firms will have to meet MTI's and the agencies' criteria. These include participation in selected programmes in support of Singapore's key economic priorities from agencies like EDB. Participating firms will also have to commit to developing their local workforce.