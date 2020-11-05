Minister warns against danger of influence peddling

In a small country like Singapore, people appointed to high positions have deep connections with others they may have met through work, in school or during national service, Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam said yesterday.

This is why people appointed to these posts must have character and the moral fibre to do the right thing, to guard against soft corruption and influence peddling which can be more insidious than outright corruption, he added in his statement on Ms Parti Liyani.

Her acquittal by the High Court of theft sparked an outcry among some who asked whether her former employer, prominent businessman Liew Mun Leong, had exerted improper influence in the decision to charge and convict her.

Noting that internal reviews by the police and Attorney-General's Chambers have shown there was no improper influence, Mr Shanmugam said: "If we had seen anything wrong by way of influence peddling, swift, open, transparent action would have been taken."

He said the "serious, insidious risk" of the powerful, influential and wealthy enriching themselves and favouring their families and friends to the detriment of society is something Singapore's leaders have been vigilant about.

He cited founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew and Old Guard minister Goh Keng Swee who had warned about the type of nepotism - "the insidious 'old boy' type, whereby no illegalities are committed" - that will cause fundamental structures to be "eroded like the supporting beams of a house after termites have attacked".

Mr Shanmugam said: "We have to be very careful, to try and stamp it out wherever it appears. And make no mistake, it will keep appearing, in big and small ways."

He cited the letter Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong sends out at the start of each new term of Parliament to People's Action Party MPs to uphold integrity, honesty and incorruptibility and be wary of those who may cultivate and lobby them with gifts or favours.

Mr Shanmugam told MPs: "Even before it reaches the kind of conduct referred to in PM's letter, if we feel that there is some conduct that requires a closer look, we do take a closer look. I am referring here to conduct which is not criminal, nor a breach of ethics, but which in our view should be avoided. Something that may be legal but, for example, leads eventually to something which is not of so good odour."

Mr Shanmugam disclosed that when he had sensed such situations cropping up, he had asked MPs to "have a cup of coffee with me" and the issue was usually resolved. "And if it is not resolved, then they don't remain as MPs."

He also said the Government has not and will not try to stop or intervene if any MP is investigated and censured over criminal behaviour.

Singapore's smallness presents a more "challenging environment" in managing connections and interactions among those in positions of influence, he noted.

"We will always have to be very careful, always remember we are fiduciaries," he said. "It is critical that whatever the relationship, the Government maintains high standards of probity, of conduct, so that decisions are made on objective and impartial assessment."

Mr Shanmugam warned that where influence peddling has been allowed, big businesses have been able to influence policies through aggressive lobbying, in some cases even leading to "state capture", a type of corruption in which businesses are able to take control of state assets for their benefits.

He cited the United States, where influence peddling is accepted as part and parcel of politics, and South Africa's graft scandals involving former president Jacob Zuma and the wealthy Gupta brothers.

Ensuring the system stays clean is a critical question for Singapore, he said. "We have a media that highlights these issues. See the number of articles that have appeared on this matter," he said. "A well-educated, aware population that holds us accountable. And Parliament, where we have these issues to be openly discussed, debated."

But these factors are also present in many countries where influence peddling is a cancer, he said, adding that Singapore has had in its three prime ministers the strong will to ensure a clean system, and the decisiveness to act when something goes wrong.

"The rot starts at the top. If the top is clean, the system can work well. And we've got to make sure of that. If it starts, then very few things can save such a country."

Tham Yuen-C