Mentors, power foods, and an appearance by an ex-MP: What politicians are talking about

The Straits Times looks at what politicians, and the politically related, are up to, in this weekly series.

Mentor and mentee bond keeping strong

Looks like one of the closer mentor-mentee relationships here in recent years is going strong.

On Monday (Jan 10), Manpower Minister Tan See Leng posted about how he met up with Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong to have dinner at a newly renovated cafe in Marine Parade - Dr Tan's current ward and ESM Goh's former one.

He gave a shout-out to the work that GoodLife! Makan in Marine Terrace does to foster interaction between younger residents and their seniors, and thanked the team for hosting him and ESM Goh.

Dr Tan, who was elected in the 2020 General Election, understudied ESM Goh for two years before taking over his seat.

The recent dinner is just the latest in a long line of engagements - and meals - the duo have had together, which include sunset wefies and snaps at the beach.