Mental health services to be expanded, idea for permanent agency to be studied

Those with mental health conditions will be able to get help at more locations islandwide, Senior Minister of State for Health Janil Puthucheary said in Parliament yesterday.

Speaking at the debate on his ministry's budget, he announced that the National Addictions Management Service (Nams), currently based in the Institute of Mental Health (IMH), will be extended to other hospitals. These include Changi General Hospital and National University Hospital.

Services at Nams are also being reviewed to address changing patient needs and emergent trends, such as Internet and gaming addictions.

Dr Janil noted that during the Covid-19 pandemic, there has been a rise in demand for mental health services.

"Planning has started to future-proof more hospital capacity for psychiatric services beyond the Institute of Mental Health, our main psychiatric hospital," he said.

The National University Health System will set up psychiatric services at the redeveloped Alexandra Hospital.

The hospital will have inpatient beds for acute and sub-acute psychiatric care and rehabilitation, and offer medical psychiatry, child and adolescent psychiatry as well as psychogeriatrics to those in the west of Singapore.

Dr Janil said: "Mental healthcare services need to be more accessible and delivered in many settings, other than in IMH, as well as integrated into the community and general medical services.

"The new unit at Alexandra Hospital and the provision of new services in other centres will increase the outreach of mental healthcare and improve the care of patients and the support to families."

Dr Janil also announced that the Interagency Taskforce on Mental Health and Well-being will consider setting up a national mental well-being office.

He was responding to questions from Dr Wan Rizal (Jalan Besar GRC), Mr Xie Yao Quan (Jurong GRC) and Nominated MP Shahira Abdullah during the debate on his ministry's budget.

The trio had asked for updates on the progress of the task force, which in August last year took on the responsibility of implementing recommendations made by the Covid-19 Mental Wellness Taskforce.

Dr Shahira also asked if a permanent agency looking after Singapore's mental well-being could be set up, given that the issue is a national concern, and given the diverse backgrounds of those with needs that have to be addressed.

Dr Janil said the task force would study her suggestion to set up a mental well-being office.

He also said the inter-agency task force had reviewed the current mental health landscape and found four areas that need to be focused on.

First, there is a need to strengthen family support and services for parents and youth.

Second, mental health literacy among citizens must be improved, with the goal of creating an inclusive society with greater acceptance of those with mental health conditions.

Third, there is a need to provide and boost access to mental healthcare by integrating health and social services.

Finally, there is a necessity to provide employment support for those with mental health conditions.

Dr Janil said the task force is refining these recommendations, and plans to hold a public consultation in the coming months. After this, a national strategy and action plan will be developed.

He also noted that some youth who are hospitalised because of the risk of suicide or severe self-harm may require post-discharge residential care to allow them to have space and time to integrate back into the community in a more gradual way.

MOH will be developing an intermediate residential facility to address this. "This will add another therapeutic environment... for young patients and a new range of possible support services," said Dr Janil, adding that further details will be provided soon.