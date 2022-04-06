Measures suggested to give mothers more support after childbirth

Being a mother is among the major roles a woman will play, and also one of the most difficult, said Workers' Party MP He Ting Ru (Sengkang GRC), adding it is vital that new mothers are given the right care and support in the vulnerable months after childbirth.

One way to support new mothers in tasks such as breastfeeding and putting babies to bed is to have specially trained health visitors - nurses or midwives - visit them at home, she said.

Ms He has three children, the youngest born in 2020.

On becoming a mother, she told the House she felt like she had been "run over by a bus, multiple times" when she gave birth to her first child after 26 hours of labour.

When she brought the baby boy home, he was wailing and hungry, which left her frantically trying to search for answers on her mobile phone, she said. Feeling "lost and bewildered" during this period, she leaned on her parents, cousins and friends for help. They made sure she got the right food and kept her company into the night as she nursed her baby. For new mothers who do not have such a "village" of support, trained health visitors can provide the help they need with home visits, she added.

Mr Louis Chua (Sengkang GRC) called for greater post-partum support for first-time mothers and families who may not be able to afford a confinement nanny. The nanny he and his wife hired was a godsend during their transition from "clueless couple to proud parents", he said, noting such services do not come cheap.

Besides support for mothers, Ms He also called for more support for new fathers, who may feel lost about how to support their wives and bond with their child. "This can have an adverse impact on them playing a greater role in bringing up their babies."

Ms Jessica Tan (East Coast GRC), said measures to encourage fathers to use their paternity leave will help ensure both men and women are actively involved in caring for the children. Citing her experience, the mother of three said: "Let's not forget, women need to take care of themselves. Their bodies have gone through a lot both physically and mentally."

Meanwhile, Mr Gan Thiam Poh (Ang Mo Kio GRC) suggested granting subsidies to mothers who are unable to join the workforce as a result of family circumstances, noting that women make immense contributions to society as mothers.