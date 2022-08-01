MAS' contributions to Government budget not affected by recorded loss: DPM Wong

SINGAPORE - The $7.4 billion loss reported by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) in the last financial year has no impact on the funds available for the Government's Budget, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong told Parliament on Monday (Aug 1).

This is because the framework by which the three Singapore investment entities contribute a share of their gains to the annual Budget is based on their long-term expected returns, and is not affected by their short-term performance, he said.

Under the Net Investment Returns (NIR) framework, the Government can spend up to 50 per cent of the expected long-term real return on the net assets invested by MAS, GIC and Temasek.

"The NIR framework is designed to provide a steady, sustainable stream of income to help meet the government's expenditure needs," Mr Wong said. "Investment returns are inherently volatile, reflecting market conditions. The Government has taken steps to ensure that this volatility does not unduly affect the Budget."

"It is neither responsible nor prudent for us to rely on windfall surpluses in any given year to fund our increased structural spending needs," he added.

Mr Wong, who is also deputy chairman of the MAS, was responding to questions from MPs Liang Eng Hwa (Bukit Panjang), Ang Wei Neng (West Coast GRC) and Vikram Nair (Sembawang GRC) on MAS' net loss of $7.4 billion for financial year 2021/2022.

His clarification follows the central bank's annual review two weeks ago when it said the loss for the last financial year which ended in March was largely due to a negative foreign exchange translation effect, due to a stronger Singdollar.

Mr Wong said that, even though MAS recorded a net loss for the last financial year, it will also contribute $1.1 billion to the Government as a statutory board, because it recorded net profits in the two years before that.

"In the case of MAS, the Government recognises that its contributions will vary considerably from year to year due to the combined effect of currency translation and investment returns on MAS' balance sheet.

"This is why, since FY2019, the Government has smoothened the revenue volatility by requiring the annual contributions made by MAS to be paid in equal proportions over a period of three years," said Mr Wong.

He noted that the smoothening formula has helped to mitigate the impact of MAS' net loss on the Government's budget.

As for the negative currency translation effect, Mr Wong said it comes from translating the foreign currency value of the Official Foreign Reserves (OFR) into Singapore dollars for reporting purposes.

In financial year 2021/22, MAS made investment gains of S$4 billion on the OFR.

But these were outweighed by the negative currency translation effects of $8.7 billion arising from a stronger Singdollar as MAS tightened monetary policy in October last year and January this year, resulting in a currency translation loss.

The purpose of the OFR is to safeguard the international purchasing power of the Singdollar, so it is the foreign currency value rather than the Singdollar value of the OFR that matters, he noted.

"The negative currency translation effect is not relevant to MAS' investment performance, which is measured in foreign currencies. It also has no bearing on the international purchasing power of the OFR, or on MAS' conduct of monetary policy," he said.