Marriage solemnisation via video link to become a regular option

Marriage solemnisation via video link - introduced amid the Covid-19 pandemic - will soon be offered as a regular option for couples, as part of Singapore's wider digital transformation effort.

All pre-solemnisation steps, including the statutory declaration of singlehood, can be done online.

But as a safeguard, the Registry of Marriages will have the discretion to ask couples to do the steps in person where there may be suspicions of a marriage of convenience, for instance.

These are among wider changes proposed to the Women's Charter, which enshrines the protection of women and spells out the provisions relating to solemnisation of marriage and divorce, among other things.

The changes were introduced in Parliament yesterday, with those on solemnisation meant to make the marriage process more convenient.

With a chunk of the process moving online, couples will also get a digital marriage certificate in future, which they can store and retrieve easily. They will still get a ceremonial certificate as a keepsake.

The pandemic has shone the way for some parts of the marriage process to be conducted virtually, with closed borders around the world keeping couples apart.

The solemnisation of marriages via video link will be made a permanent option for some couples under the proposed changes. To qualify, at least one of the pair must be a Singapore citizen or permanent resident.

The measure was first introduced in May last year, under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures for Solemnisations and Registrations of Marriages) Act.

During the pandemic, some couples also found they were unable to cancel a notice of marriage once filed, as there was no provision for this under the law. This meant they had to let the notice lapse and forfeit their application fee.

An amendment to the law will allow any party to apply to cancel the notice of marriage in future, if there is good reason to do so.

Another proposed change will be to repeal an outdated safeguard that restricts the holding of religious ceremonies to after solemnisation. This was meant to guard against vulnerable individuals falsely perceiving that they have been legally married through a religious ceremony.

The Ministry of Social and Family Development said in a statement that this is no longer necessary as there is now more awareness of the legal aspects of marriage.

Another amendment is to restrict access to the State Marriage Register.

Currently, anyone can apply to the Registry of Marriages and pay a fee to obtain a copy of an extract of any record in the State Marriage Register, such as information on someone's marital status.

The copy of the extract contains personal particulars, including the NRIC number.

To prevent misuse of this, only certain parties will be able to obtain such information in future, including the parties to the marriage, people applying on behalf of either party and family members.

Separately, individuals will still get two free searches to inquire whether someone is married.

However, this search will show only whether there is a marriage record and the marriage date, and the name and NRIC number of the spouse will be partially redacted for privacy. This search function is available to all, and is not limited only to couples intending to marry.