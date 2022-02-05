Managing the pressure of rising prices

Rising inflation has been a hot issue on the ground, with the potential to impact purchasing power as well as politics, observers say

Senior Political Correspondent
Updated
Published
5 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Despite efforts to bring down prices, inflation has continued to rise.

The core inflation rate, which the Government has said is a more accurate gauge for locals, hit 2.1 per cent last December, year on year.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 05, 2022, with the headline Managing the pressure of rising prices. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top