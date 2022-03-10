Making public transport free for seniors entails huge cost: Iswaran

A proposal by Workers' Party MP Jamus Lim to make public transport free for all seniors and people with disabilities here sparked an exchange between Transport Minister S. Iswaran and the opposition party on the cost of such a scheme and how to balance the books.

Mr Iswaran said implementing this would mean a 15 to 20 per cent increase to the $2 billion in public transport subsidies that taxpayers are already shouldering each year.

If this cost is borne by commuters instead, adult fares would have to go up by 30 to 40 cents on average, he said during the debate on his ministry's budget yesterday.

Mr Iswaran said this financial burden "is by no means insignificant", and it will only increase as the number of seniors and people with disabilities holding concession cards here rises from 975,000 now to about 1.2 million in 2030.

This is why the authorities take a different approach, which involves softening the blow of fare hikes for vulnerable commuters, he said.

"When Associate Professor Jamus Lim suggests making public transport free for seniors and persons with disabilities, we understand where he is coming from, yet don't necessarily agree with where he suggests we go," he added.

Prof Lim (Sengkang GRC) had argued that free public transport for seniors would allow those who want to keep working to do so without worrying about transport costs, and encourage them to engage in more social interactions.

He estimated that such a scheme would cost $300 million to $400 million a year, which would only be a 3 per cent to 4 per cent increase in the Transport Ministry's budget.

The ministry's total budget for financial year 2022 is $10.9 billion.

Responding, Mr Iswaran pointed out that two-thirds of this is for development expenditure, which is spending that adds to long-term capital assets like infrastructure.

"What you are proposing is a recurrent operational subsidy of $300 million to $400 million. So in other words, it is on the lower base that we should be looking at," he said.

Mr Iswaran added that his ministry's operating budget went up in the past two years because of Covid-19 specific measures.

"So if you discount that further, what you're actually proposing is an increase in subsidies - if I use my $2 billion reference point - of about 20 to 25 per cent. That is a significant increase," he said.

Prof Lim also said that a compromise would be to allow free rides only during off-peak hours.

"I wonder, instead of ferrying air, could we instead ferry the elderly and the disabled," he later added, referencing comments made in March last year by then Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung about excess bus capacity.

He said he did not propose passing the extra cost on to commuters, and suggested that Mr Iswaran was making a straw man argument.

To this, Mr Iswaran said that while it is a matter of debate whether Singapore should incur such a significant increase in spending, "we should also, to be intellectually rigorous, examine where the member and his party stand when it comes to sources of revenue."

He noted that Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh had previously made a point about how fare increases are contributing to cost of living, while the WP had also taken a "dim view" of some of the revenue sources proposed by Finance Minister Lawrence Wong.

He did not elaborate, but the WP has objected to the Government's move to raise the goods and services tax (GST) from 7 to 9 per cent.

"In other words, the Workers' Party looks askance at increases in fares, and yet, we are also arguing for spending more. And where do we cut them from?" Mr Iswaran said. "We have to square the circle, and it is by no means a straw man."

Mr Singh rose to clarify that the WP had put up four alternatives to raising the GST, including higher taxes on the wealthy and raising corporate tax. "It's not as if the money is going to come from an unknown source," Mr Singh said.

To this, Mr Iswaran said proposals that incur additional costs cannot be made under a ministry's budget with the expectation that it will be taken care of at the macro level.

He said he would not rule out free rides during off-peak hours, but noted this would change the concession system and has to be carefully looked at. Seniors and people with disabilities with concession cards already get a discount of up to 55 per cent, he said.

Mr Iswaran said the Government has always sought to keep public transport affordable, which is why public transport subsidies are tilted towards vulnerable commuters.

He noted that shifting work and travel patterns, an ageing population and volatile energy prices will affect public transport over the next decade. Hence, it is important to have a fare formula for long-term financial sustainability.

A review of the current fare formula will start this year and conclude next year, he added.