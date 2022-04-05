Lowering fuel duties will amount to subsidy on private transport: Wong

Reducing or suspending petrol and diesel duties to cushion the impact of rising fuel prices on motorists and transport operators here will have counterproductive effects, said Finance Minister Lawrence Wong yesterday.

Such a move effectively amounts to a subsidy on private transport, he added. Fewer than four in 10 households in Singapore own cars, he noted. Among the lowest quintile, only about one in 10 households owns a car.

A reduction in fuel duties or the provision of road tax rebates would hence benefit this "relatively small but generally better-off group", he told Parliament.

Should fuel duties be cut, some of the subsidies will also flow back to fuel producers and suppliers instead of just consumers as pump prices may fall by a smaller margin than the reduction in duties.

More crucially, such a move will also reduce the incentive to switch to more energy-efficient modes of transport, which is a critical element in Singapore's plans for sustainable living, he added.

Several backbenchers, six from the People's Action Party, made calls to temporarily lower fuel excise duties, give road tax rebates or provide other support in the light of spiralling fuel prices. The war in Ukraine saw petrol prices climb to $3 a litre or more early last month. Pump prices have since fallen due to easing oil prices, with all brands of 92-octane fuel and one 95-octane below $3 as at yesterday.

Mr Wong said he understood why MPs had asked the Government to reduce or suspend fuel duties. But he said the better way to help Singaporeans cope with rising fuel costs, and inflation in general, is to provide them with support through measures that have been catered for as part of the Budget this year. These include rebates for service and conservancy charges and utility bills, as well as increased assistance for the lower-income group.

"Through these measures, we are extending concrete help directly to Singaporeans to cope with their different areas of needs, including their utility bills, children's education and daily essentials, and we are providing more targeted help for the lower-income groups," he said.

Mr Wong recognised that some groups, such as cabbies, private-hire car drivers and delivery riders, have been affected by increases in petrol and diesel prices.

He noted that taxi and private-hire car operators have implemented temporary increases in fares to cushion the blow and have consumers share this burden.

He also noted that these operators have tie-ups with petrol companies to offer fuel at discounted prices. He urged those in need of financial assistance to approach social service offices, community centres or self-help groups.

Petrol duties were raised just a year ago, in February 2021, for the first time in six years. Duties went up to 79 cents a litre for premium-grade (98-octane and above) petrol, and 66 cents a litre for intermediate grades (92-octane and 95-octane). The increases of 15 cents a litre for premium grades and 10 cents for intermediate grades were meant to set price signals and change behaviour to get drivers to either switch to electric vehicles or drive less.

Mr Wong said yesterday that the Government collects fuel duties and road taxes for revenue, as well as to price in the negative externalities of vehicle transport, such as the impact on public health and the environment.

Over the past five years, the Government has collected an average of $920 million a year in fuel duties at the pump.

Mr Wong said this has gone towards various programmes and subsidies that directly benefit Singaporeans, including spending on public transport infrastructure.