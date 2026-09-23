Local NGO does not need Singapore Government’s endorsement to register in Gaza, say authorities

SINGAPORE - Organisations carrying out humanitarian operations in the West Bank and Gaza do not need the endorsement of their governments for registration, Singapore authorities said on Sept 22.

The authorities added that they had clarified this with the Palestinian Authority following a request for endorsement from Singaporean Gilbert Goh, who founded and runs non-governmental organisation Love Aid Singapore in Gaza.

The Palestinian Authority advised that such organisations should register with its Ministry of Interior, said the office of the Commissioner of Charities (COC), Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Home Affairs in a joint statement.

The statement said that the COC’s office met with Goh on Sept 21 to discuss several matters raised by him.

Goh, a local activist, has been involved in providing aid and raising funds for Gaza following the deterioration of the situation in the region almost two years ago.

On Goh’s intention to sign a memorandum of understanding with the Al-Awda Hospital, which is in central Gaza’s Nuseirat district, the authorities said in their statement that the COC’s office had clarified with Goh that this was Love Aid Singapore’ decision to make.



However, the office also highlighted to him the importance for the organisation to conduct proper due diligence on its proposed partners for collaboration.

It noted that the Palestinian Authority has indicated that the hospital is not affiliated with it and that it has no role in its management.

Goh told The Straits Times that he had sought clarification from Singapore authorities after officials from the Palestinian authorities had told him that he needed an endorsement from the Singapore Government to be registered as a charity and carry out work there.

He said that not being able to register officially as a non-governmental organisation has resulted in him having to shut the operations of a polyclinic in Gaza. He was considering the partnership with the hospital as it would allow him to run his polyclinic without separate registration.

The lack of registration papers has also affected the schools he works with, as they have now stopped receiving safety alerts that alert people nearby of bombing raids.

Following the clarifications from the Singapore authorities, he said he will now look to get registered independently through lawyers in the region and that this would allow him to get his polyclinic up and running without having to look for hospitals to partner with.

The authorities also said in their statement that the Singapore Government encourages Singaporeans to continue supporting humanitarian efforts for Gaza through “credible channels” such as the Palestinian Authority and international agencies such as UNICEF and the World Food Programme.

These channels also include local charities such as the Singapore Red Cross and Rahmatan Lil Alamin Foundation.