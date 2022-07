When Singapore changed its approach to Covid-19 in the second half of last year from stemming all transmissions to living with the virus, it moved from trying to isolate every patient and ring-fence each cluster towards getting more people to recover at home.

Associate Professor Hsu Li Yang, vice-dean of global health at the National University of Singapore's Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health, said the home recovery scheme was "operationally challenging" in the early days.