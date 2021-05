Since he was appointed Second Minister for Manpower in July last year, Dr Tan See Leng has led efforts to tackle Covid-19 in migrant worker dormitories. He now takes on full responsibilities at the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) while continuing as Second Minister for Trade and Industry.

These portfolios will help Dr Tan, 56, connect the work of the two vital economic ministries, especially on restructuring the economy and the workforce.