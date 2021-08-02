Less than 1% of Covid-19 recovery grant applicants rejected because of job search, training requirements: Masagos

SINGAPORE - About 3 per cent of applications for the Covid-19 Support Grant (CSG) were rejected because the applicants did not meet the requirement to show proof of job search or training.

Those who were rejected for the Covid-19 Recovery Grant (CRG) for the same reason made up fewer than 1 per cent of applicants, Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli said on Monday (Aug 2).

He also said that about 0.04 per cent of self-employed people who applied for the CRG were unable to receive their payouts due to insufficient Medisave contributions.

"This testifies to the commitment by the 99 per cent or more of self-employed persons who are actually very committed to growing their Medisave accounts," he said.

"We should compliment them and reward them, and not, on the other hand, loosen these Medisave contribution criteria too much."

The figures were revealed by Mr Masagos in Parliament, in response to questions from Mr Leon Perera (Aljunied GRC) of the Workers' Party.

The minister added that applicants who fail to qualify for the grants can still get help from other sources through social service offices.

Both grants were introduced to offer financial help to those who have lost their jobs or were placed on involuntary no-pay leave.

The CSG offered up to $800 a month for three months for those who met these criteria. Applications for the CSG closed on Dec 31 last year.

The CRG, which offers up to $700 a month for three months, is open for applications until Dec 31 this year.

Both grants also offer $500 a month for three months for those who suffered significant loss of salary or trade income because of the pandemic.

Applicants for these grants must show proof that they are either searching for a job or undergoing training, for instance, evidence of job interviews or enrolment in training programmes on portals like MySkillsFuture.

Self-employed workers can also show supporting evidence of attempts to expand their client base, such as by pivoting to another business or putting up advertisements.

Mr Masagos noted that another option for those who need help is the CRG-Temporary scheme, which offers the same amount of financial help as the CRG but does not require applicants to show proof of job search or training.

The CRG-T scheme offers timely assistance to those affected by phase two (heightened alert) measures which kicked in on July 22, as it may be difficult to find jobs or undertake training under the tighter restrictions, he added.