Leadership never about one person, says Wong, stressing role of 4G team

The successor to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said he has never hankered for post, position or power, but instead has aimed to do his best in whatever task he has been assigned.

"I will give of my best. If my best falls short - as it surely will from time to time - I try to learn, and I strive to improve, and do better," said Finance Minister Lawrence Wong.

At an Istana press conference yesterday on his selection as the leader of the ruling People's Action Party's fourth-generation (4G) team, Mr Wong promised that he will continue to be guided by these principles as he takes on what he called "possibly the biggest responsibility" of his life.

"Throughout my life, I've never hankered for post, position, or power. I've always been realistic about my own abilities and strengths," he said.

"My philosophy in life, instilled by my parents from young, is that whatever task I'm assigned, I will give of my best... I have never gone out looking for additional work, but somehow the work finds me."

Mr Wong pledged to engage with and listen to Singaporeans as the Government meets the challenges of an uncertain and volatile world.

He also emphasised that political leadership is never about one person. "Even a giant like Mr Lee Kuan Yew had a team.

"The same was true for Mr Goh Chok Tong and now PM Lee - he has SM Teo (Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean), SM Tharman (Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam) and many others."

Mr Wong said: "I need each and every one of the 4G team."

At the press conference, PM Lee said a key part of the PAP's leadership renewal process is choosing someone who can bring the team together and get the best out of each member.

He had advised ministers that this quality is a major consideration, especially in this renewal, given that the world is getting more complicated and Singapore's challenges more multifarious.

"You must maximise the abilities and the experiences and the instincts of people from a wide range of backgrounds and get them to work together so that you have an outstanding result which no single person can deliver," he said.

"It's always been like that, but much more so now. Even with Mr Lee Kuan Yew, he had a core team of ministers who helped him achieve many of the things which Singapore did: Dr Goh Keng Swee, Mr Rajaratnam, Mr Lim Kim San. Without them, much less would have been done," added PM Lee.

Drawing on a football analogy, PM Lee said an effective prime minister must be able to trust and rely on his ministers, who in turn must be team players who support their leader and the team.

"They all have to help the team to score goals collectively for Singapore," he said. "So if it means passing the ball to somebody else who can head it in, you must be willing to do that.

"That is how the team has to work. And that is how Singapore Cabinets have worked and been able to deliver results."

PM Lee noted that this is not the case in many other countries, where rivalries and internal politics occupy the pages of their newspapers.

"These destructive dynamics, all these years we have avoided them and that's been a very important factor in the PAP's success and in Singapore's success," he said. "And for Singapore's sake, we must ensure that the PAP Government always continues to work like this."

Mr Wong said that as leader of the 4G team, he will do his best to ensure that the contributions from the entire team will be greater than the sum of its individual parts.

"This is what Singaporeans can expect from me and my team: that collectively, we will always do our best for our people and our nation," he said.

The 4G team has not only gelled and grown closer having fought Covid-19 together, but also strengthened its bonds with Singaporeans, said Mr Wong.

"In some societies, the crisis depleted social capital and weakened political trust. In Singapore, I think we have dealt with the crisis in such a way as to add to our social capital and strengthen political trust and I am very grateful for that," he said.

But many more challenges lie ahead that will require a strong and united team with a single-minded focus on serving Singapore and Singaporeans, he added.

Mr Wong said his team will have its work cut out for them, including the immediate tasks of getting through the pandemic and dealing with the economic challenges arising from the war in Ukraine, such as the threat of more persistent inflation and weaker growth.

Beyond these immediate challenges, the ones on the horizon include how to better position Singapore for a post-pandemic future that looks volatile and uncertain, he added.

In delivering this year's Budget, Mr Wong had framed the Government's measures as a first step in a multi-year plan to renew and strengthen Singapore's social compact for this new future.

Mr Wong said yesterday that the 4G ministers had been discussing these issues and have some ideas on the additional steps the Government might want to take on this front.

"We do intend to engage the public later on and comprehensively review our policies to see what needs to be adjusted and improved," he said.

"This will be a major agenda for the 4G team."

Mr Wong said he is under no illusions about the demands of the job, and that governing Singapore will get more challenging, with greater political contestation and Singaporeans' growing desire for diversity in Parliament.

He pledged that the 4G team will continue working hard to win the trust and support of the electorate, and that the Government will connect with the people to "develop new ideas that will resonate with Singaporeans, and especially with a new generation of Singaporeans".

"I fully recognise the growing diversity of experiences and perspectives amongst Singaporeans. I would like every Singaporean to know and feel that they will always have a stake in our society, even as we chart our new way forward, together," he said.

"As the leader of the team, that will be the approach, the attitude, and the spirit I adopt."